Bodkin
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Bodkin
Dublin, Ireland
Iconic scenes & Locations
Bodkin village outdoor scenes
Glandore, County Cork, Ireland
Ferry drop off and pickup scenes
Dromadoon Pier, County Cork, Ireland
Bodkin village outdoor scenes
Union Hall, County Cork, Ireland
Filming Dates
27 June 2022
