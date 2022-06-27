Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bodkin Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Bodkin

  • Dublin, Ireland

Iconic scenes & Locations

Bodkin village outdoor scenes
Glandore, County Cork, Ireland
Ferry drop off and pickup scenes
Dromadoon Pier, County Cork, Ireland
Bodkin village outdoor scenes
Union Hall, County Cork, Ireland
Filming Dates

  • 27 June 2022
