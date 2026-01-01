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CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
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Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Cinematography for a One Hour Series
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a One Hour Series
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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