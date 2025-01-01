ChorusSpider-Man, Spider-Man, / Does whatever a spider can / Spins a web, any size / Catches thieves just like flies / Look out! Here comes the Spider-Man! / Is he strong? Listen, bud, / He's got radioactive blood / Can he swing from a thread? / Take a look overhead! / Hey there! There goes the Spider-Man! / In the chill of the night, at the scene of the crime, / like a streak of light, he arrives just in time! / Spider-Man, Spider-Man, / Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man / Wealth and fame, he's ignored / Action is his reward! / To him, Life is a great big bang-up / Wherever there's a hang-up/ You'll find the Spider-Man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Spider-ManWallopin' websnappers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Radiation Specialist[the Specialist has discovered Spidey standing outside the reactor's dome] He's here. And now...
[hits the external power override]
Spider-Man[standing outside the reactor's dome] Something's going on - my Spider-sense is tingling! I don't like this!
[reappears inside the dome]
Radiation Specialist[turns around to face Spidey, who is clinging to the dome] Welcome, Spider-Man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J. Jonah Jameson[while strapped to a gear, he notices Spider-Man arriving] It's about time you showed up! Get me down from here!
Spider-ManSay "please".
J. Jonah JamesonDon't be ridiculous. Get me down!
Spider-ManPlease...
J. Jonah JamesonIf you don't let me down, I'll... I'll...
Spider-Man[starts walking away from Jameson] Okay, see you later.
J. Jonah JamesonWait, Spider-Man! Don't leave me here.
Spider-Man[turns around to face Jameson] Uh, what did you say?
J. Jonah JamesonI said
[gulps]
J. Jonah Jameson"Please?"
[Smiles nervously]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Soles
Tom Harvey
Paul Kligman
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more