Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Cleveland Show Quotes

The Cleveland Show quotes

Cleveland Brown Unlike you, I don't see age, gender or race. I would expect a middleage black woman to understand that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cleveland Brown Ladies and gentlemen... What if I told you you could have a cracker that's also a phone? Boom! The Irits.
[dials a number on it]
Cleveland Brown I just made a call on cracker!
[eats it]
Cleveland Brown I just ate a phone!
Audience Member That's STUPID!
Cleveland Brown *You're* stupid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more