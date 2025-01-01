Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows 12 oz. Mouse Quotes

12 oz. Mouse quotes

Shark Can I help you?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Can I help *you*?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Where is everyone? And why?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark Are you drunk?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Not drunk enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rhoda So, do you want the usual 12 beers at a time?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald No, let's make it... let's make it 13.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police Officer [to Mouse, who has broken into a music store and started playing a guitar] That was sweet!
Police Officer [hums rock and roll tune]
Police Officer Rock and roll!
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald It's called F-Off... to you... so take a hint.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald We just spent $64,000 in that bar. We're going to have to get jobs, to cover up the fact that we rob banks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roostre What are you, a mouse, or a...
[pauses]
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Or what?
Roostre Hell, I don't know. You look like a damn mouse. The mouse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eye You kill trees.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Shut up.
Eye Trees make oxygen.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Up yours.
Eye I breathe it. You breathe it.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I shut up. You shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark Hey, you're back.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Your back, your front.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eye I'm having fun at your part"eye".
Shark Yeah, thanks, uh, love it over there... away from me... in Canada... or farther.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police Officer [after being covered with blood] Is that ice cream? Awesome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark He's rectangley. That's how you'll know him. By his rectangularness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark So let me get this straight.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Okay.
Shark I sent you out to pick up a client and take him to a meeting.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Yes. Yes, sir.
Shark Instead of that, you took him to a porno set where he starred in his very first porno, then you blew him up...
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Wrong. That didn't happen.
Shark Then you robbed a bank.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Robbed a bank?
Shark Threw up on a woman...
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald [incredulous] Whaaaaat?
Shark And sang to the police.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald That didn't happen. I didn't do that.
Shark So what did you do?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I did what I wanted to do.
Shark Which was what, again?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald All things. Allllll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark You know what they say? That I'm gonna give you one more chance. Do they always say that?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Oh, yeah. I think I'll give you one more chance!
[Mouse pulls out a gun and shoots the Shark multiple times]
Shark Bulletproof.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark [referring to Mouse's job] You didn't do it, did you?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald No, no I did.
Shark No no no no no... don't lie. 'Cause you didn't do it, did you?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Did
Shark What was the job?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald To do things.
Shark For what?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Mmm...
Shark And don't say money.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Rubles...
[pause]
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Barney Rubles.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald [jumping onto the desk, noticing the ghost-like person in the room] Hey, who's the ghost?
Shark That's the new guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Green Sweatered Woman I don't have to tell you who I am. You don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am, you don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I know. No one knows who you are. Congratulations.
Green Sweatered Woman I don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you.
[Mouse & Co. pull out guns and shoot her]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald All right. There's a special-effects guy outside. He did the work on Black Beast. He the best. There's not an entire beast in the movie, but you think there is. He's that good. He's gonna make a mold of your head.
Golden Joe Say what!
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald He's gonna make a mold... of your Golden Joe head. Then I'm gonna take it to Shark. He's gonna think you're dead. But you're not... not yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I could get lost in this... field of corn dogs. But I'd never get hungry I could eat... corn dogs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I've got a lot on my mind and a lot of gun in my hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald This is all like some sort of puke dream that I can't seem to shake the sweats from.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shark A head your size would burst like an infected kidney... and all I'd remember was how warm the juices were that lapped the back of my uvula on their trip down to stomach land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald This party is weird. Nobody seems to be... partying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talent Scout Hold it yourself, Pops! Whoa! Zinger!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eye I live on an Island in Iowa... or Wyoming.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald No. You can't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police Officer Bro... I don't know if you know... but, like, if this freaks you out just let me know... but, like, Joe and me and... let me know if Joe...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I love a party. With clowns and cakes. You know, I can't remember the last time I was at a party, and that is what is driving me out of my brains.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roostre ...and so, uh, now when I sleep I pull the covers over my ears because my sheets are banana spies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Oh, my head... my brain... my... my beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Golden Joe Man, let's roll from here, man!
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Mmmm... let's go out later. I want to drink some... so I can drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald What do you know about tanks?
Golden Joe They are big as hell!
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald They're also good for busting squirrels out of jail. But first... this tank needs some liquor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald We're going to be Rock Stars. But first... we must burgle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I'm hungry too, but there's nothing but a hand and a cold phone in the icebox.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I am enthusiastic... about all beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rhoda [referring to Skillet] What is that? Is that a dog?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald He's a squirrel.
Rhoda Yeah, I know. Come 'ere little squirrely.
[Skillet squeaks]
Rhoda Come and get yourself a nut.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Shut up.
Rhoda You shut up! You have no idea what kind of party is in store for us!
[Mouse points his gun at Rhoda]
Rhoda [nervously] Okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police Officer Umm, is that your stolen jet outside? With those bags of money in the backseat?
[chuckles]
Police Officer Dude?
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Does it have bullet holes in it?
Police Officer Um... no.
Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald Then it's not mine, is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more