Green Sweatered Woman I don't have to tell you who I am. You don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am, you don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am.

Mouse 'Fitz' Fitzgerald I know. No one knows who you are. Congratulations.

Green Sweatered Woman I don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you.