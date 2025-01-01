Green Sweatered WomanI don't have to tell you who I am. You don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am, you don't ask me who I am, you don't know me, you don't need to know who I am, you don't know who I am.
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI know. No one knows who you are. Congratulations.
Green Sweatered WomanI don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you. I said I don't have to say thank you to you. I don't have to say thank you to you.
[Mouse & Co. pull out guns and shoot her]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldAll right. There's a special-effects guy outside. He did the work on Black Beast. He the best. There's not an entire beast in the movie, but you think there is. He's that good. He's gonna make a mold of your head.
Golden JoeSay what!
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldHe's gonna make a mold... of your Golden Joe head. Then I'm gonna take it to Shark. He's gonna think you're dead. But you're not... not yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI could get lost in this... field of corn dogs. But I'd never get hungry I could eat... corn dogs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI've got a lot on my mind and a lot of gun in my hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldThis is all like some sort of puke dream that I can't seem to shake the sweats from.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SharkA head your size would burst like an infected kidney... and all I'd remember was how warm the juices were that lapped the back of my uvula on their trip down to stomach land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldThis party is weird. Nobody seems to be... partying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Talent ScoutHold it yourself, Pops! Whoa! Zinger!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EyeI live on an Island in Iowa... or Wyoming.
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldNo. You can't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Police OfficerBro... I don't know if you know... but, like, if this freaks you out just let me know... but, like, Joe and me and... let me know if Joe...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI love a party. With clowns and cakes. You know, I can't remember the last time I was at a party, and that is what is driving me out of my brains.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roostre...and so, uh, now when I sleep I pull the covers over my ears because my sheets are banana spies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldOh, my head... my brain... my... my beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Golden JoeMan, let's roll from here, man!
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldMmmm... let's go out later. I want to drink some... so I can drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldWhat do you know about tanks?
Golden JoeThey are big as hell!
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldThey're also good for busting squirrels out of jail. But first... this tank needs some liquor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldWe're going to be Rock Stars. But first... we must burgle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI'm hungry too, but there's nothing but a hand and a cold phone in the icebox.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mouse 'Fitz' FitzgeraldI am enthusiastic... about all beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rhoda[referring to Skillet] What is that? Is that a dog?