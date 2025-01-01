BrakMr. Tickles, how do y-how do you think Thunderclese is gonna take this?
Mr. TicklesOh my God, he'll tear your arms off!
BrakBut I love my arms! That's where my hands live!
BrakSay wh... what time you got there pardner?
ThundercleeseTime is an abstract concept created by carbon-based life-forms to monitor their ongoing decay.
BrakLast time I was this happy, I was face down in a pizza pie, eatin' my way to freedom!
BrakI'm just gonna go to my room, I won't be able to sleep though.
[snoring]
Brak... Man I love sleepin'... I wish I could wake up so I can go back to sleep.
BrakI'm going to go talk to my dad. He'll know what to do.
DadHow the hell do I know?
[last lines]
BrakThis is stupid. I wish we weren't penguins and that our show wasn't canceled.
[abrupt cut to black]
Thundercleese[rapping] War!/It's good for me!/What's my name?
Back-up GroupTHUNDERCLEESE!
[Mom yells at Dad after the roof is torn off their house, she then walks away]
Dad[to self] I don't know why we need a roof anyway, just put a hat on and get over it!
[Clarence appears, smoking a cigarette]
BrakClarence! We thought you were dead!
ClarenceClarence the boy is dead. Say hello to Clarence the man... who just had sex.
[Brak at a party]
BrakHey guys, lets throw up the booze we just drank...
BrakHey, what happened to my bed?
[Brak's bed is covered with a thick, bubbling slime]
ZorakYeah, that's my funk. Leave it alone. It's resting.
BrakWell, where did it come from?
ZorakDo you really want to know?
BrakNo, I suppose not.
BrakDad, I need 20 dollars.
DadYes, and I need a prehensile tail so I can grab onto things like a monkey.
MikeHi there, my name's Mike, I'm a razor-toed-spine-masher, wanna be pals?
ThundercleeseNegative.
[Brak prepares to dissect a clam in Biology class]
BrakI guess it's goodbye Brak the happy, go-lucky man about town... and hello, Brak the ruthless clam slayer.
BrakHoly gherkin pickles, pop!
Dad[mumbling in hot tub water]
BrakI hope those are talking bubbles, buddy.
Brak[singing] That's my mom! / She goes by the name of Mom! / M is for her razmatazz / O is for the way she talks / The other "M" is there because... / You can't have a mom without "M"!
[Brak asks Zorak for help]
ZorakI'm not your daddy... or maybe I am.
DadTonight, in the dark of night, after night has shrouded my dark plan in its nightly darkness, I will exact my revenge!
Closing credits song[Sung by a Louis Armstrong-like voice] So long folks, see you soon, hope you loved the show / C'mon next time, if you liked it, but if you didn't like it then watch something else / Oh yeah! Oh yeah, yeah! Scattly-dop-doop goodbye Brak!
[Brak comes home in tears]
BrakI don't want to live anymore!
[runs to his room]
DadAlright, now I can finally have that study I've always wanted.
[Mom looks at him angrily]
DadWhat? I'm half kidding, what do you people want from me?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Andy Merrill
Carey Means
C. Martin Croker
