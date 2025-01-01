Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Ren and Stimpy Show Quotes

The Ren and Stimpy Show quotes

Ren You! You and your fan mail, Mr. Fan Club. Everyone love you, don't they? Well, guess what the mailman brought for you today? *Nothing!* This letter's for me! You, they have forgotten! Now it is me they love. It is I who am most loved! It is I who shall rule! You see? This is the proof that you are finished!
[Opens letter]
Ren Listen! Listen to what it says. "Dear Ren: - That's me, that's me! - You are my favorite TV star." Are you getting this?
[Rubs the letter on Stimpy's face]
Ren It's me they love! I am *king*! "When I grow up, I want to be just like you." How about that?
[Elbows Stimpy in the stomach; Stimpy doubles over with pain]
Ren A man with some ambition! "You are my favorite person in the whole world. Love - He says love - Your friend... Stimpy"?
Stimpy Happy-happy, joy-joy.
Ren At last I have control of your TV set. Are you receiving me? Welcome to our secret headquarters.
Stimpy Thousands of miles beneath the earth's crust.
Ren Shut up you fool! How do we know we can trust them?
Stimpy We could make them take the oath!
Ren Perfect! The oath! Put your hand on the TV screen and repeat after me. I do hereby promise only to watch the Ren and Stimpy show. To make underleg noises during the good scenes. To wear unwashed Lederhosen every single day of the rest of my life! That's it, you're in our secret club! Alright Stimpy, they're OK. Show them the stuff.
Stimpy Congratulations...
Ren Shut up and show them.
Stimpy I'm showing them, I'm showing them. OK kids, its time for a secret cartoon!
Ren [afflicted with Space Madness and holding a bar of soap he's been chewing] Oh, no! I know what you want! You coveteth my ice cream bar!
Stimpy Easy now...
Ren [shouts] No you don't! You can't take it from me now!
[starts to cry]
Ren I've had this ice cream bar since I was a child. People... always trying to take it from me... why... won't they leave me... *alone*!
[grabs a toothbrush]
Ren [shouts] Don't make me use this! One step closer, I'm warning you! Don't make me use it!
[Stimpy takes one more step]
Ren Now you've done it! You forced me to use it!
[Brushes his teeth]
Ren They all think I'm crazy, but I know better. It is not I who are crazy. It is I who am *mad*! Can't you hear them? Didn't you see the crowd?
Narrator How can he possibly resist the maddening urge to erradicate history at the mere push of a single button? The beautiful, shiny button? The jolly, candy-like button? Will he hold out, folks? Can he hold out?
Stimpy No I can't! Yeagh!
[Pushes button]
[Ren is sitting at the foot of the bed, shaking and sweating]
Ren I... I was nice today. Nice to those insipid little monkeys, answering their stupid letters. My hands... DIRTY! THE DIRT WON'T COME OFF!
[He screams]
Ren President... Ha! What a joke. President. President of what? *His* fan club! How they love him! Look at him, lying asleeeeep. The idol of millions. He's a fool! A sad, silly little fool. How easily I could end the farce... with these hands! These DIRTY hands! AND WITH THESE HANDS I HOLD THE FATE OF MILLIONS! They think he's a god, but he's as mortal as we. I know! Just one squeeze... then it's over.
[Ren moves toward Stimpy menacingly]
Ren Just... one... squeeze... AAAAH! It's happening again! MY BRAIN! MY HOT... STINGING... BRAIN!
[He holds his pulsing brain, screaming in agony]
[repeated line]
Ren YOU SICK LITTLE MONKEY!
Ren Hey, Jasper. Where's Phil?
Jasper the Pup I told you, they put him to sleep.
Ren So wake him up.
Jasper the Pup You don't wake up from the *big* sleep.
Ren The big sleep... THE BIG SLEEP? THE BIG SLEEP! THE BIG SLEEP!
Stimpy What's the big sleep, Ren?
Ren ...he's DEAD! DEAD YOU EEDIOT! YOU KNOW WHAT DEAD IS? JUST LIKE WE'LL BE IF WE DON'T GET OUT OF 'ERE!
Ren Teeth to the left of me! Gums to the right of me! I tell you I can't stand it! I'm going *mad*!
[Stimpy puts the Happy Helmut on Ren]
Ren [panicky] 'ey! What iz this? Get it off me!
Stimpy It's the Happy Helmut, Ren. Now you'll always be happy! And this is the remote control, and I use this button to control how happy you are.
Ren YOU, SICK LITTLE MONKEY!
Ren I'm so hungry I can't stand it. What are we having?
Stimpy Ta-da!
Ren A can! Wait a minute. What are you having?
Stimpy The usual. I'm having a sock.
Ren You're giving *me* the can? Are you sure?
Stimpy Go ahead. It's yours.
Ren You're one of the good ones, man.
[Repeated line]
Mr Horse No sir, I didn't/don't like it.
Ren I'm all out of powdered toast!
[the guys are applying for jobs as firehouse dogs. Ren paints them both with "Dalmatian Paint"]
Ren Now, what do you see, Stimpy?
Stimpy Ugly black spots.
Ren RIGHT. Now shut up and look stupid.
Ren Oh, my beloved ice-cream bar. How I love to lick your creamy center.
[eats bar of soap]
Ren And your oh, so nutty chocolate covering. You're not like the others. You like the same things I do: Wax paper. Boiled football leather. Dog breath. We're not hitchhiking anymore. We're riding!
Ren At last I have control of your T.V. set. Is you're mother there? No? Good! Welcome to our secret headquarters.
Stimpy Deep inside the lower intestine of a sperm whale!
Sperm Whale [At vet's office, clutching stomah] OH GOD! GOD! I CAN'T STAND IT! MAKE THE PAIN STOP!
Stimpy Hey, Ren, this horse reminds me of your Uncle Eddie.
Ren Why is that?
Stimpy Because he's big and stinky.
Ren Hey, you shouldn't say mean things like that! Didn't you ever consider that this horse might have feelings?
Ren Now listen, Cadet. I've got a job for you. See this button?
[Stimpy reaches for the button; Ren slaps his hand away]
Ren Don't touch it! It's the History Eraser button, you fool!
Stimpy So what'll happen?
Ren That's just it. We don't know. Maybe something bad, maybe something good. I guess we'll never know, 'cause you're going to guard it. You won't touch it, will you?
Stimpy Ahem. Presenting the Cheese-A-Phone. Now we can communicate with various cheeses, regardless of their foreign tongue. Go ahead, Ren, say something in Limburger.
[Ren & Stimpy are camped out in a tent on a weird planet. A knock is heard]
Ren Hey, Stimpy, go answer de flap.
Ren Boy, Stimpy... we sure had fun today, didn't we? So long, kids! Come on, Stimpy, say goodbye.
Stimpy Duh, where are we going?
Ren [to Stimpy] The show's over.
[to Audience]
Ren See you next time!
Stimpy Next time? When's that?
Ren Pretty soon. Don't worry.
Stimpy Pretty soon?
[getting choked up]
Stimpy How long is that?
Ren In a little while, man!
Stimpy [crying] A little while? What'll we do 'til then?
Ren Why, you could shave your yak... or eat olive loaf!
Stimpy Blecch!
[resumes crying]
Ren I know! You can keep yourself busy with this!
[gives Stimpy a bag of Gritty Kitty Litter]
Stimpy Oh, joy!
[takes the bag and runs off-screen]
Stimpy [bag-tearing and litter-crunching noises are heard]
Ren [getting pelted with clumps of litter] Eh... goodbye, folks!
Stimpy Duh, goodbye, folks!
Ren Don't listen to him, he's a good guy but not quite right in the head
Fire Chief I've known fellas like that
Pixie Stimpy Hey Ren, you ready for another day of back-breaking labor, kissing dew drops?
Pixie Ren Dew drop dead.
Stimpy I know how you can be important. I know how you can be really important.
Ren Really? How?
Stimpy You can be the president... of my fan club!
Ren President? Wow! President.
[Ren imagines he's the President of the United States]
Ren [Screaming on the phone] What do you mean you don't agree with me? Do you know who you're dealing with?
[Pushes "The Button"; A loud explosion blows up a chunk of the world; Ren laughs maniacally]
Ren [Back to reality] I'll do it!
Stimpy [singing to the tune of "God Save the King"] Our country reeks of trees, our yaks are really large, and they smell like rotting beef carcasses. And we have to clean up after them, and our saddle sores are the best. We proudly wear women's clothing and searing sand blows up our skirts. And the buzzards they soar overhead, and poisonous snakes will devour us whole, and our bones will bleach in the sun. And we will probably go to...
[bleep]
Stimpy ...and that is our great reward for being the Royal Canadian Kilted Yaksmen!
Powdered Toast Man Quick, man! Cling tenaciously to my buttocks!
The Pope Both of them?
Ren All right, Stimpy. He's got us. Give him back the five bucks.
Stimpy [crying] I can't! I've been bad, Ren. You'll smack me.
Ren When have I ever? Now go ahead. Tell me what's wrong?
Stimpy All this talk about eating made me hungry. I ate the five bucks.
Ren [Slaps Stimpy] You stupid idiot! You filthy worm! You bloated sack!
Ren [Stimpy is on strike, so Ren calls for replacements] Hello, Scab Union? I need another replacement. No, send them all over. I'll pick my own scabs from now on.
Lincoln Memorial Tourist A Chicken in every Garage, and Rubber Nipples for Everyone!
Bondage Walrus Call the Police...
Stimpy [Stimpy rapidly pokes at Ren's shoulder while he sleeps] Ren? Ren?
Ren What EEZ IT, man?
[Ren is asleep atop of Stimpy]
Ren Oh my darling, my little cucaracha. I kiss your sleep encrusted eyes. I caress your large bulbous nose... ooh, let us join lips een one final sweet exchange of saliva.
[kisses Stimpy, then wakes up]
Ren AHHHH! I've been poisoned! I must wash myself.
[drinks out of toilet]
Ren What's de matter with you man? Have you no sense of hygiene?
Powdered Toast Man [being sworn in as President] I, Powdered Toast Man, do solemnly swear to relieve the American citizens of their basic human rights.
Stimpy [singing like Sinatra] When I eat too much, I regurgitate / Some hits the table, but most hits the plate / I like to eat, then re-eat what I ate / That's why my stomach -That's why my stomach, Jack! - that's why my stomach gets a cramp.
[Stimpy's nose returns after striking out on it's own]
Stimpy Nosey, Nosey, Nosey! We saw you on TV.
Ren So we burned it!
Stimpy That was the union, Local 6-7/8s, and we're on a walkout.
[Takes out his Sidekicks Union card]
Ren Organized ignorance, eh?
Powdered Toast Man I solemnly swear to relieve the American People of all their Human Rights...
Salve Salesman How do you think Gerorge Washington fit into his party dress? *Salve*!
Rev Cheese Go back to Chicago, you hook-nosed Swede!
Anthony's Dad Making people laugh! Real hard work! I could do that! Listen to this: Why did they bury the fireman... behind the hill?
Stimpy [terrified] I don't know why they buried the fireman behind the hill!
Anthony's Dad Because he was DEAD!
Stimpy That wasn't bad, Ren, maybe we could use that.
Royal Canadian Kilted Yaksman Don't do it for yourselves! Do it for people you'll never even meet!
Stimpy It's my first Material Possession!
Bloody Head Fairy Oh wow, a Bloody Head! And it's a Jim Dandy!
Stimpy Yay! And it's Carmelly Carmelly Carmel Corn!
Ren Must save the Brain!
President [Broadcasting from the Far Side of the Moon] My Fellow Americans... The Missiles will arrive in 15 minutes.
Stinky Wizzleteats I'm going teach you how to be happy! I'll teach your Grandma to suck eggs!
[on a weird, alien planet]
Female Chihuahua Can you spare a cup of protoplasm?
George Liquor Hey! Whose trash is that?
Ren Stimpy, move your butt! It's a higher mammal!
[They leave]
George Liquor Keep out of my trash! I'm telling you for the last time! A man works hard for his filth just to have vagrants come and steal it. It's a crying shame.
Mailman Hello, Mr Cat. You're looking healthy today.
Ren [Wearing a Stimpy disguise] Shut up! Duh! I don't want any more of your flithy letters. Your services are no longer welcomed here, and - Duh! - tell those stupid kids to stop writing fan letters for me, Stimpson J. Cat. Duh!
Mailman Whatever you say, Mr. Cat. Actually, I only have one letter today. It's for Mr. Hoek. I guess I'll have to throw it out.
Ren Give me that!
[Takes letter and closes door]
Ren Letter for me! Letter for me! Nothing for Stimpy!
Ren Belay that nose-picking, Cadet!
Stimpy [praying] And please bless Grandma and Grandpa...
Ren And please give me a million dollars, and a fridge with a padlock and, oh yeah, huge pectoral muscles.
Man-Eating Village Idiot Thou doth possess a great wealth of ignorance.
