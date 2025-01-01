Ren You! You and your fan mail, Mr. Fan Club. Everyone love you, don't they? Well, guess what the mailman brought for you today? *Nothing!* This letter's for me! You, they have forgotten! Now it is me they love. It is I who am most loved! It is I who shall rule! You see? This is the proof that you are finished!

[Opens letter]

Ren Listen! Listen to what it says. "Dear Ren: - That's me, that's me! - You are my favorite TV star." Are you getting this?

[Rubs the letter on Stimpy's face]

Ren It's me they love! I am *king*! "When I grow up, I want to be just like you." How about that?

[Elbows Stimpy in the stomach; Stimpy doubles over with pain]