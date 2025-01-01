Ren
Boy, Stimpy... we sure had fun today, didn't we? So long, kids! Come on, Stimpy, say goodbye.
Stimpy
Duh, where are we going?
Ren
[to Stimpy] The show's over.
[to Audience]
Ren
See you next time!
Stimpy
Next time? When's that?
Ren
Pretty soon. Don't worry.
Stimpy
Pretty soon?
[getting choked up]
Stimpy
How long is that?
Ren
In a little while, man!
Stimpy
[crying] A little while? What'll we do 'til then?
Ren
Why, you could shave your yak... or eat olive loaf!
Stimpy
Blecch!
[resumes crying]
Ren
I know! You can keep yourself busy with this!
[gives Stimpy a bag of Gritty Kitty Litter]
Stimpy
Oh, joy!
[takes the bag and runs off-screen]
Stimpy
[bag-tearing and litter-crunching noises are heard]
Ren
[getting pelted with clumps of litter] Eh... goodbye, folks!
Stimpy
Duh, goodbye, folks!