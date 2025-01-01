Kambei Shimada How does it look?

Heihachi Hayashida I think she'll fly for us.

Kambei Shimada Good. As soon as the repairs are done, we'll head for the Capital.

Heihachi Hayashida All right.

Shichiroji Well, it might not be much of a warship, but it certainly is faster than that old wagon. It's too bad we don't have time to find something with defenses.

Kambei Shimada The Capital isn't going to wait for us.

Kikuchiyo So we're finally gonna strike?

Shichiroji How many years has it been since we've taken on one of those airships? I'd say I'm nervous, but I keep thinking of what Gorobei-san would say if he were here.

Kikuchiyo Yeah! He'd say, "Nervous? You gotta be kidding? Get out there and die with honor!"

[Komachi starts bawling]

Kirara Mikumari Komachi, what's the matter?

Komachi Mikumari I don't want Kiku to die with honor!

Kikuchiyo Oh! W-w-listen, I- I was just- well... this is tough guy talk! Who could ever die and leave you behind, sprout?

Komachi Mikumari Really, promise?

Kikuchiyo Here, I'll tell you what. I want you to hang onto this for me. It's my proof that I'm a samurai.

Komachi Mikumari The scroll that you stole?

Kikuchiyo I didn't steal it, I found it! Anyway, it doesn't matter. You're the first person who ever accepted me as a samurai, who believed in me. So I want you to have my most valuable possession. Keep it safe for me and I'll be back for it. Promise.

Komachi Mikumari It's a deal. But you have to promise me something even more important.

Kikuchiyo Alright. Lay it on me.

Komachi Mikumari 'kay, don't laugh, but when I grow up, I want you to be my husband.

Kikuchiyo [Kikuchiyo gasps and is moved to tears] In this heap of metal? I can't even farm rice!

Komachi Mikumari Well, I love you just the way you are, Kiku. I'll even cook for you!

Kikuchiyo Oh, I'm so happy! Are you even sure about this, sprout?

Komachi Mikumari I'm sure!