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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mary & George Awards

"Mary & George" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Costume Design
Nominee
 Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
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