Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Quotes
Aqua Teen Hunger Force quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Meatwad
I don't have any real dolls, I prefer to use my infinite imagination... cause I ain't got no damn money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl
You think you're gonna live forever, but you won't. Someone'll kill ya. Someone'll kill ya with a knife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl
If you need anything, you know who to look to. Someone else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meatwad
Hey, Frylock...
Frylock
What?
Meatwad
ASS.
[giggles]
Frylock
MEATWAD!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Shake
I wasn't born yesterday, you know - I've seen movies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frylock
You know I'm further my education online? Learn How To Be A Surgeon?
Carl
Write yourself a prescription for shutting the fuck up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Shake
Dancing is forbidden!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl
I was gonna yell my brains out at ya, but because of your loss I might just gently ask... What happened last night with all the noise?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Shake
You're both yo-yos. Shut up ya yo-yos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ignignokt
The innocent shall suffer - big time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Shake
You're about to not have a mouth! And I mean it! I'LL RIP IT OFF!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Master Shake
That's what it does!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Carl
Tonight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Frylock
Damn it, Shake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Carl
MY CAR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl
Stand and deliver!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Shake
The speed limit here is 55, sir.
Meatwad
I'm a wildman. I can't drive 55.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Dave Willis
Carey Means
Dana Snyder
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree