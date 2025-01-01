Menu
Aqua Teen Hunger Force Quotes

Aqua Teen Hunger Force quotes

Meatwad I don't have any real dolls, I prefer to use my infinite imagination... cause I ain't got no damn money.
Carl You think you're gonna live forever, but you won't. Someone'll kill ya. Someone'll kill ya with a knife.
Carl If you need anything, you know who to look to. Someone else.
Meatwad Hey, Frylock...
Frylock What?
Meatwad ASS.
[giggles]
Frylock MEATWAD!
Master Shake I wasn't born yesterday, you know - I've seen movies.
Frylock You know I'm further my education online? Learn How To Be A Surgeon?
Carl Write yourself a prescription for shutting the fuck up.
Master Shake Dancing is forbidden!
Carl I was gonna yell my brains out at ya, but because of your loss I might just gently ask... What happened last night with all the noise?
Master Shake You're both yo-yos. Shut up ya yo-yos.
ignignokt The innocent shall suffer - big time.
Master Shake You're about to not have a mouth! And I mean it! I'LL RIP IT OFF!
[repeated line]
Master Shake That's what it does!
[repeated line]
Carl Tonight!
[repeated line]
Frylock Damn it, Shake!
[repeated line]
Carl MY CAR!
Carl Stand and deliver!
Master Shake The speed limit here is 55, sir.
Meatwad I'm a wildman. I can't drive 55.
