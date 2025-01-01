DuckmanComedy should provoke! It should blast through prejudices, challenge preconceptions! Comedy should always leave you different than when it found you. Sure, humor can hurt, even alienate, but the risk is better than the alternative: a steady diet of innocuous, child-proof, flavorless mush! Demand to be challenged, to be offended, to be treated like thinking, reasoning adults. And raise your children to be the same. Don't let a comedian, a network, a Congressional committee, or an evil genius take away your freedom to laugh at whatever you want.
DuckmanDid I ever tell you my Dad's last words to me?
Cornfed"Careful, son, I don't think the safety is on."
DuckmanSomewhere, somehow they all got chewed up and spit back out. They don't taste like living anymore. Don't you see what's it's like living in this deranged, Waring blender of a world? Every day is an agonizing ordeal, like balancing a pot of scalding water on your head while people whip your legs and butt. Ah, you never forget your senior prom. You think I'm sick? Well the only disease I've got is modern life, a shnug-busting gauntlet of inefficiency and misery that's one long parade of letdowns, putdown, trickledowns, shutouts, freezeouts, sellouts, numbnuts, nickenputz and nimrods! All making every day as much fun as waxing a flaming Pontiac with your tongue! And even if you do luck into the possibility of some fleeting pleasure, like say if some nimphomaniac telephone operator with the muscle control of Romanian matslappers agree to a little strip air-hockey, it will be over before it starts, cuz some foul lacking, fedder reeking cab-jockey slams his Checker up your hatchback and the cab is owned by some pinata spanker from a Santa Ria culpa a culpa who starts shaking chicken bones at you and gives you a boil on your neck so big that all it needs is Michael Jordan's autograph to make it complete! And even with all this, with all this! I still drag my sorry butt off the Sealy every morning and stick my face in the reaping machine for one more day! Knowing when it's time to flash the cosmic card key at those pearly gates, I won't be in the coffin anyways, because some underhanded undertaker sold my heart, pancreas and other assorted good and plenty to that same Santa Ria cult! So does anybody really wonder why anybody is hanging onto sanity by the atoms on the tips of their fingernails, while life dirty dances on their digits, and is it really any wonder THAT I SEEM DERANGED?
Eric DuckmanIt's about time. I'm getting sick of all the social commentary.
DuckmanBoo-freaking-hoo. Like I am supposed to take women and how they feel seriously? You ought to be accepted for your minds but you throw a hissy fit royalé if someone isn't saying you look great 30 hours a day. You say you want a nice guy but you only give it up to the creeps. You get to stay home, not go to war, live longer, and have sex whenever you want! So remind me again what exact is there to complain about!
Cornfed PigI haven't felt tension like that since I got stuck in an elevator with Pat Buchanan and RuPaul.
CornfedOnce again, the U.S. is spending millions to oust a puppet they spent millions to get into office. They'll spend more millions on the coverup to hide having spent those millions and even more millions to discredit members of the media who report otherwise. It's a good thing they print their own money.
DuckmanCan you believe it? Five hundred bucks for a parking ticket?
Cornfed PigYou parked in a handicapped zone.
DuckmanWho cares? Nobody parks there anyway, except for the people who are supposed to park there and, hell, I can outrun them anytime.
DuckmanShe's a bigger ripoff than those talk-to-a-nympho-in-prison hotlines that double charge you on your phone bill when they know you can't do a thing about it 'cause you can't tell anyone you called them in the first place... so I heard.
DuckmanI can't believe they shared their girlfriends with us, Corny. I just spent the night with the sexiest, most insatiable, voluptuous, adventurous, least-inhibited woman I've ever met. If she didn't suddenly get a headache... woo hoo. there's no telling what wild and tawdry escapades we might have experienced. How was your night?
CornfedLike yours... minus the headache.
CharlesWe saw a movie where, during a drill, terrorists took over a city.
AjaxWell, I saw a movie where, during a drill, terrorists took over a city.
CharlesAjax, that's the same movie.
AjaxThey're all the same movie. That's why Hollywood movies are like visits from old friends.
DuckmanWait a minute aren't you that sleazy con-man who sold my family a defective home security system, gave an overpriced funeral to my mother-in-law when she wasn't really dead and artifically enseminated my sister-in-law with my sperm?
Cornfed PigYou're aware that while it affords one the momentary illusion of satisfaction, the spewing of bile is never a permanent solution.
Eric DuckmanI'll be tireless in my efforts for Duckman doesn't know the meaning of the word 'quit.'
Cornfed PigApparently, the word 'clue' slipped through the cracks as well.
Eric DuckmanWell, nice knowing you, son. Not like I don't love you or anything, but you know how people are. They'll assume that sort of thing runs in the family, and frankly I got a tough enough time picking up chicks to begin with. So good luck, be careful, and maybe we'll see you on TV sometime lip-synching Over The Rainbow at one of those Pride parades.
Cornfed PigI know over two hundred ways to kill a man.
SherryYou could glue an open jar of rats to his face. Then blowtorch the other side of the jar, so the rats have to eat their way out threw his face.
Cornfed Pig[pause] Two Hundred and one.
CharlesSo it's decided. When this hideous marriage takes place and screws up our heads Mambo and I will stick up convenience stores.
CornfedBe careful, Duckman. A cursory olfactory analysis of this woman's sweat glands indicates that decades of alcohol ingestion have permeated her cellular structure and made her a prime candidate for spontaneous combustion.
CornfedOh, I have issues all right. Like that time he made me miss my mother's funeral so he could carterize his lucky goiter or that time he got drunk and gave my phone number out to all of those prostitutes or that time he sold all of my furniture to buy those Who's The Boss comemorative plates.
DuckmanThey were supposed to triple in value. DAMN YOU TO HELL TONY DANZA!