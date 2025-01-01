Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Critic Quotes

The Critic quotes

Franklin I have a new girlfriend for you, son. Her name is Barbie and she lives in Mali-boo. She already has a boyfriend named Ken, but he's not much of a man,
[whispering]
Franklin ... I checked.
Theater Employee Excuse me sir, the show is over.
Jay Sherman But I have nowhere to go...
Dressmaker We dressmakers have a very strict code, so I need to know. Do you deserve to wear virginial white? Because if you don't, you'll have to wear an off white, what we call a "hussy white". So which will it be? White white?
Margo Sherman Yes... um, except for the gloves.
Jay Sherman [finishing a movie review] ... and that's why Goldie Hawn should be shot!
[repeated line]
Jay Sherman It stinks!
[repeated line]
Jay Sherman Hotchie Motchie!
Theater Clerk Excuse me, the show's over.
Alice Tompkins Get away, pipsqueak!
Jay Sherman That's why I love her!
Alice Thompkins Listen to your heart.
Jay Sherman Everybody always says that.
Jay's Stomach Nobody ever listens to me!
[repeated line]
Jay Sherman Aw-kward.
[End Credits]
Usher Excuse me, sir. The show's over.
Jay Sherman Is the snack bar still open?
Jay Sherman [Driving a truck] I've got to keep driving, I can't stop for anything!
Roadside Farmer Meet Ingmar Bergman, 25 cents!
Jay Sherman [Disappointed] Oh...
[Keeps on driving]
Roadside Farmer [to Bergman] Well, you'd best get back to the strawberry patch with Polanski and Bertolucci.
Theater Employee Excuse me, sir. The movie's over.
Jay Sherman I'm stuck in the chair!
Jay Sherman Celebrity voices are impersonated. No celebrities were harmed in the filming of this episode.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gerrit Graham
Jon Lovitz
Nancy Cartwright
Nancy Cartwright
Park Overall
