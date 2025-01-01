Bailiff
Hear ye, hear ye! All those with business before this court, step forward and ye shall be heard.
[Mentok's theme music starts up]
Bailiff
The right honorable Mentok presiding.
Mentok
[emerging from a purple cloud] Was I announced?
[Bailiff nods]
Mentok
And now! Kicking ass, and taking minds! *Mentok! The Mindtaker!*
[music abruptly cuts dead]
Mentok
Or was it the other one; the, uh, "Now presiding," blah-de-blah-de-blah-de-blah...?
Bailiff
Uh, w - We were running late, so I just thought... Y'know, the short one... Because it's shorter.
Mentok
Uh-huh. Okay, yeah. Bigger one next time, all right? Try the scary one... next time.