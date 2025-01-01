The Mountain Goats I hope our few remaining friends/ give up on trying to save us./ I hope we come up with a failsafe plot/ to piss off the dumb few that forgave us/ I hope the fences we mended/ fall down beneath their own weight/ and I hope we keep on past the last exit/ I hope it's already too late. / And I hope the junkyard a few blocks from here/ someday burns down/ and I hope the rising black smoke/ carries me far away/ and I never come back to this town again/ in my life/ I hope I lie. / And tell everyone you were a good wife/ And I hope you die/ I hope we both die.