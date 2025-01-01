The Mountain GoatsI hope our few remaining friends/ give up on trying to save us./ I hope we come up with a failsafe plot/ to piss off the dumb few that forgave us/ I hope the fences we mended/ fall down beneath their own weight/ and I hope we keep on past the last exit/ I hope it's already too late. / And I hope the junkyard a few blocks from here/ someday burns down/ and I hope the rising black smoke/ carries me far away/ and I never come back to this town again/ in my life/ I hope I lie. / And tell everyone you were a good wife/ And I hope you die/ I hope we both die.
SingerRaising a Flag at the First Sign of Failsafe, another red flag and we've lost half the team. Counting the hours till I lost you at day's end. There's Gold in them Hills, again. We both had a hand in it. You and me both, kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
OrelTurn the other cheek! Turn the other cheek! Show them all how strong you are by simply acting weak. Inherit all the Earth someday 'cos you will be the Meek! Turn the other Cheek!