Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moral Orel Quotes

Moral Orel quotes

Clay Orel, love gets in the way of the important things in life. Like going to sleep or being left alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel Boy Doughy, Reverend Putty's sermon today sure made me think.
Doughy Orel! You know you're not supposed to think when it comes to god and faith.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Orel knocks on the door to his dad's study]
Clay [gloomily] Why?
[short pause]
Clay I mean, yes?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mountain Goats I hope our few remaining friends/ give up on trying to save us./ I hope we come up with a failsafe plot/ to piss off the dumb few that forgave us/ I hope the fences we mended/ fall down beneath their own weight/ and I hope we keep on past the last exit/ I hope it's already too late. / And I hope the junkyard a few blocks from here/ someday burns down/ and I hope the rising black smoke/ carries me far away/ and I never come back to this town again/ in my life/ I hope I lie. / And tell everyone you were a good wife/ And I hope you die/ I hope we both die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel Look, Sampson! Crack! Hurrah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Putty Guilt is for Catholics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel Mom, why did you marry Dad?
Bloberta Puppington Why not?
Orel It's just, when he drinks he changes into a bad person.
Bloberta Puppington He doesn't change, it's just his true nature coming out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay Drugs lead to Slang!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel I hate you.
Clay Hate away, Sister! Hate away...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Clay Stinking dead-end job...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blood Donor Ha-ha! Blood, blood, money, money, booze, booze, booze!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay There's this thing called Supporting a Family, that Jesus never got around to doing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer Other guys' tongues have been in your mouth, other guys' tongues have been in your mouth. But that's okay 'cos you brushed your teeth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Numberplate [Wedding Limousine] NO4PLAY
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay [hungover] Oh, Orel, make me happy, make me proud and tell me you shot that Bear yourself?
Orel [Can't bear to, lies] No, Dad. You shot it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay Orel, I've been a Bad Dad, I admit it! Sorry about Shooting you, sorry about the Ignoring, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bloberta Puppington Good afternoon!
Clay Oh, yeah? What's so Afternoon about it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay [Drinking] WHY DID YOU QUIT WORKING ON ME?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer There's a blurry girl at the end of my nose...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bloberta Puppington What's all this fuss about in here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bloberta Puppington It's called Omnipresence. It's very convenient, it lets you be in two places at once. Imagine that! I could dice tomatoes and at the same time... slice potatoes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay Orel, a Father never gives up on his son! Because then he's just a Husband, which is practically worthless...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel You like my Dad, don't you? I mean, you like my Dad like my Mom likes my Dad, right?
Coach Stopframe Your Mom likes your Dad?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bloberta Puppington Are you decent?
Clay [On the other side of the Lustguard 6000. Puts on his slippers] Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Framed Embroidery Thou Shalt not Masturbate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cult Leader It's actually the religious folk that look after themselves, and whatnot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bloberta Puppington I'm Bloberta. Bloberta Hymentact.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer Think with your heart/ whoever heard of the Bleeding Brain of Jesus?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer It's not your time, my Valentine...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay I can't believe I gave you the privilege of satisfying me every night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel Sometimes you have to break one Commandment to keep another.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel I love you, Dad!
Clay I'm hungry too, kid. Let's eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ms Censoredall Last to spurn, first to burn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay I should keep you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mountain Goats Like a trash can fire in a prison cell/ like the searchlights in the parking lot of Hell/ I will walk all the way down with you/ if you will come all the way down with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Yes, most people would be disgusted by a wound like that. With me it's quite the opposite...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel I'm trying to enjoy Nature! You're ruining it by getting drunk.
Clay Let me tell you something... Drunk IS Nature!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay [Drinking Scotch] Hate her... . still hate her... . tol-er-rate her...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay You should be more like your old man, and look on the blight side of life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay With all you people as Role Models, no wonder my Son is... Sensitive!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Putty You're looking at the Crucifixion with Beer Goggles and seeing Marilyn Monroe!
Clay I never drink beer!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer Raising a Flag at the First Sign of Failsafe, another red flag and we've lost half the team. Counting the hours till I lost you at day's end. There's Gold in them Hills, again. We both had a hand in it. You and me both, kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Orel Turn the other cheek! Turn the other cheek! Show them all how strong you are by simply acting weak. Inherit all the Earth someday 'cos you will be the Meek! Turn the other Cheek!
Bloberta Puppington Smack!
Orel Turn the other cheek!
Bloberta Puppington Smack! Oh, my goodness gracious!
[Orel's Laundry is covered in Blood]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay There are no accidents!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay I'll guess Jesus would think you're both nuts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clay I wish you were on my side!
Bloberta Puppington Why would I be on the side of a Self-Destructive Alcoholic?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more