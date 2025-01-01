[Japanese opening song]

Chorus These days I don't know where I've come from / I've forgotten the ways of love, 'cause it's been a while / Everybody come on! / For us, life is a matter of five minutes' introspection / You're real pushy, but when your jewel is taken away, Your beauty is touched by sadness / Sometimes with a wild sha-lalu-la, we send tears flying / Looking at these shooting stars, it's simple: We're all human / Viva Tears! It's okay for them to flow, baby / They're not wasted / I can't stop, I love you like this/ With tears, tears, that's right! / Those tears, will you leave them to me? / When you fall, get right back up again! / Let's go together! Tell me "This is the best" again / Viva Tears! Tears, so long!