Paula SmallI need to refill this prescription. It's for my anxiety disorder and, uh, it's working nicely 'cause, uh... I wouldn't be able to approach you otherwise.
BrendonCoach, do you think I'm stupid?
Coach McGuirkOf course you're stupid, Brendon, all kids are stupid.
Coach McGuirkLiquor before beer, never fear. Beer before liquor, throw up quicker.
Coach McGuirkPer day, I would say I hate far more than I feel like I like something. I like my western omelet, but while I'm eating that there's about 17 other things that I hate, like my apartment, my breath, whatever's on the TV, whatever's in the paper. Then I walk outside and it'll be a nice day. Well that's great that's a good feeling for a split second and then I realize I hate my neighborhood, because I... you apparently can't play music after 6:00 pm... in this country
Paula SmallI'm getting a raise!
BrendonThat's great!
Paula SmallWell, I'm going to ask for a raise.
BrendonWell, that's, um... practically great!
Melissa RobbinsYou'll have to wear glasses and people will make fun of you for the rest of your life, they'll call you four eyes and idiot!
JasonThen forget the glasses. I just won't read anymore.