Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Home Movies Quotes

Home Movies quotes

[to the pharmacist]
Paula Small I need to refill this prescription. It's for my anxiety disorder and, uh, it's working nicely 'cause, uh... I wouldn't be able to approach you otherwise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendon Coach, do you think I'm stupid?
Coach McGuirk Of course you're stupid, Brendon, all kids are stupid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coach McGuirk Liquor before beer, never fear. Beer before liquor, throw up quicker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coach McGuirk Per day, I would say I hate far more than I feel like I like something. I like my western omelet, but while I'm eating that there's about 17 other things that I hate, like my apartment, my breath, whatever's on the TV, whatever's in the paper. Then I walk outside and it'll be a nice day. Well that's great that's a good feeling for a split second and then I realize I hate my neighborhood, because I... you apparently can't play music after 6:00 pm... in this country
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paula Small I'm getting a raise!
Brendon That's great!
Paula Small Well, I'm going to ask for a raise.
Brendon Well, that's, um... practically great!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Robbins You'll have to wear glasses and people will make fun of you for the rest of your life, they'll call you four eyes and idiot!
Jason Then forget the glasses. I just won't read anymore.
Melissa Robbins Then they'll just call you idiot.
Jason Okay, how about laser surgery?
Melissa Robbins Well, that's fine if you don't mind growing an extra arm...
Jason I don't mind; it will help...
Melissa Robbins ...Out of your eye!
Jason Oh my god!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melissa Robbins Listen to me, junior, when I'm finished with you, you'll be the envy of all the idiots on your block.
Jason Wow. There are a lot of idiots on my block.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brendon [discussing his dad's new girlfriend] I dunno, Coach, I just don't like her.
Coach McGuirk Why, she ugly or something?
Brendon Oh, no! No, not at all! In fact, she's gorgeous!
Coach McGuirk Really?
Brendon Yeah, she could be like in a magazine or something!
Coach McGuirk [intrigued] What, like a DIRTY mag?
Brendon Uh, no. More like one of those model magazines.
Coach McGuirk [disappointed] Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more