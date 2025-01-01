Melissa Robbins You'll have to wear glasses and people will make fun of you for the rest of your life, they'll call you four eyes and idiot!

Jason Then forget the glasses. I just won't read anymore.

Melissa Robbins Then they'll just call you idiot.

Jason Okay, how about laser surgery?

Melissa Robbins Well, that's fine if you don't mind growing an extra arm...

Jason I don't mind; it will help...

Melissa Robbins ...Out of your eye!