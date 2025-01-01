Menu
Russian
TV Series Inspired by Popular Films

Istoriya lyubvi Sovetskogo Soyuza
History, Drama 2025, Russia
0.0
Batya 2. Ded
Comedy 2025, Russia
0.0
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Drama, Action 2024, USA
0.0
Ripley
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
Cruel Intentions
Drama 2024, USA
0.0
Fatal Attraction
Thriller 2023, USA
0.0
Dead Ringers
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
0.0
Dangerous Liaisons
Drama, History 2022, USA
0.0
What We Do in the Shadows
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
7.0
Scream: The TV Series
Horror, Detective 2015, USA
7.0
Ash vs Evil Dead
Comedy, Action, Horror 2015, USA
7.0
Hannibal
Drama, Crime, Horror 2013, USA
6.0
Stargate SG-1
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1997, USA
6.0
