Korean Dramas

Dive into captivating stories of love, friendship, and family relationships with our collection of Korean dramas. From engaging melodramas to thrilling thrillers, each drama offers a unique plot and a wealth of emotions. Embark on a journey through South Korean traditions and customs, immersing yourself in the spiritual and historical aspects of the country through the intriguing storylines of the series in our selection.

My Dearest Nemesis
My Dearest Nemesis
Romantic, Comedy 2025, South Korea
9.0
The Witch
The Witch
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2025, South Korea
0.0
Melo Movie
Melo Movie
Drama, Romantic 2025, South Korea
0.0
Buried Hearts
Buried Hearts
Drama, Crime 2025, South Korea
0.0
The Scandal of Chunhwa
The Scandal of Chunhwa
Drama, Romantic, History 2025, South Korea
0.0
Friendly Rivalry
Friendly Rivalry
Thriller, Drama 2025, South Korea
0.0
The Potato Lab
The Potato Lab
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, South Korea
0.0
Our Movie
Our Movie
Drama, Romantic 2025, South Korea
0.0
The Hunter With a Scalpel
The Hunter With a Scalpel
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2025, South Korea
0.0
Mercy for None
Mercy for None
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, South Korea
0.0
Running Mate
Running Mate
Drama, Comedy 2025, South Korea
0.0
Goodbye Earth
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, South Korea
0.0
A Killer Paradox
A Killer Paradox
Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
0.0
Your Honor
Your Honor
Drama, Thriller 2024, South Korea
0.0
Seoul Busters
Seoul Busters
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
0.0
Face Me
Face Me
Thriller, Mystery 2024, South Korea
0.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Drama 2023, South Korea
0.0
Love to Hate You
Love to Hate You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2023, South Korea
0.0
Queenmaker
Queenmaker
Drama 2023, South Korea
0.0
Selleobeuriti
Selleobeuriti
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2023, South Korea
0.0
Mubing
Mubing
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2023, South Korea
0.0
Mask Girl
Mask Girl
Drama, Thriller 2023, South Korea
0.0
Doona!
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2023, South Korea
0.0
The Worst of Evil
The Worst of Evil
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, South Korea
0.0
Vigilante
Vigilante
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, South Korea
0.0
Gyeongseong Creature
Gyeongseong Creature
Thriller 2023, South Korea
0.0
Daehaengsa
Daehaengsa
Drama 2023, South Korea
0.0
Our Blooming Youth
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective 2023, South Korea
0.0
Divorce Attorney Shin
Divorce Attorney Shin
Drama 2023, South Korea
0.0
Crash Course in Romance
Crash Course in Romance
Comedy, Romantic 2023, South Korea
0.0
Experience the rich emotions and cultural depth of Korean dramas. These series blend heartfelt storytelling with captivating plots, offering a window into South Korea’s traditions and the complexities of human relationships.

