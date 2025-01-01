Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Film Lists
TV series lists
Now Playing
Подборки спектаклей
Подборки концертов
Kinoafisha
Film lists
TV Shows
Best Sci-Fi Series
Best Sci-Fi Series
All
31
Filter
By year
Reset
By year
By rating
By title
Hide
Ironheart
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2025, USA
0.0
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2025, Russia
0.0
Murderbot
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
0.0
Cassandra
Thriller
2025, Germany
0.0
El Eternauta
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Argentina/USA
0.0
The Institute
Thriller, Horror
2025, USA
0.0
Revival
Crime, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2025, USA
0.0
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2024, USA
9.0
Kiberslav
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
0.0
Fallout
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
0.0
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
0.0
Prometej
Sci-Fi, Detective
2024, Russia
0.0
Skeleton Crew
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
0.0
Orphan Black: Echoes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
0.0
Rick and Morty: The Anime
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Anime
2024, USA
0.0
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
0.0
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
0.0
Podrostki v kosmose
Sci-Fi
2024, Russia
0.0
Secret Level
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2024, USA
0.0
Tommorow and I
Drama, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, Thailand
0.0
Severance
Thriller
2022, USA
0.0
Moon Knight
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2022, USA
0.0
The Peripheral
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
0.0
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
8.0
The Time Traveler's Wife
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, USA/Great Britain
0.0
His Dark Materials
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Great Britain
0.0
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
8.0
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
7.0
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western
2016, USA
8.0
Stranger Things
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All
Action
Sci-Fi
Adventure
Crime
Mystery
Thriller
Horror
Drama
Comedy
Animation
Detective
Anime
Fantasy
Romantic
Western
Country
All
USA
Argentina
Germany
Russia
Thailand
Great Britain
Year
All
2010-2019
2020-2025
Hide
Share collection
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree