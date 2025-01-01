These films will appeal to viewers who enjoy intense thrillers but also don’t mind having a good laugh. The main characters must face an unknown threat while finding themselves in hilarious situations. Even in the most suspenseful moments, it’s impossible to predict whether the director will throw in another dose of humor.

Top Five Parody Thrillers

Parody thrillers are the perfect choice for those tired of traditional films. These movies have tension, but viewers can still relax and breathe out. After all, the main focus here isn’t constant danger but a generous portion of original humor.

Seven Psychopaths

Several Hollywood stars joined forces in another dark comedy by director Martin McDonagh. At the heart of the plot is the story of screenwriter Marty, who is struggling with writer’s block. He seeks a thrill to finish his next project. His best friend, unemployed actor Billy, decides to help. Billy posts an ad calling all local psychopaths to contact Marty and share their stories. Meanwhile, he sets off on another shady deal. Along with an accomplice, he kidnaps the beloved dog of one of the most ruthless gangsters in the area.

Soon enough, the very lunatics Marty needs for his script will start hunting them down.

Fright Night

This teen thriller is a remake of the 1980s film of the same name. The ironic storyline follows high schooler Charley, whose life is just starting to improve. He used to be a loser, but now he’s part of the cool crowd and dating a popular girl. However, his chances of graduating peacefully are quickly fading. A strange man moves in next door, and Charley begins to suspect that his new neighbor is a real vampire.

People start disappearing around town, and Jerry is the one connected to their mysterious vanishings.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

This dark comedy marked Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the big screen. He plays Harry, a petty thief who accidentally ends up auditioning for a Hollywood film. Frightened, he acts out a scene sincerely and soon becomes the top contender for the lead role. Harry is set to play a private detective, and his consultant is a real-life PI—Perry. To better prepare for the role, the two go on a stakeout of one of Perry’s clients.

They end up witnessing a real crime that may cost them their lives.

Serial Mom

Director John Waters grew tired of formulaic thrillers with cookie-cutter serial killers and decided to make his own movie. The role of the maniac is played by housewife Beverly, whose life looks like a perfect fairytale. A loving husband, obedient kids, a beautiful home—but behind this charming facade lies the truth. The main character builds her ideal world through murder. She eliminates anyone who doesn’t quite fit into it.

As a result, the population of their quiet, idyllic town will rapidly decline.

Shoot 'Em Up

Mr. Smith has a very particular set of skills that he keeps well hidden. But he’s forced to reveal them when he witnesses a hitman trying to kill a pregnant woman. The protagonist rushes to help the stranger, who goes into labor from the stress. She gives birth in his arms, and more killers immediately show up. The woman dies, leaving Smith alone with the newborn. Now he must figure out who orchestrated the shootout and why.