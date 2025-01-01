Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Unrequited Love

Films About Unrequited Love

The agony of unrequited love in gripping cinematic stories for fans of the drama genre.

Top Five Films About Unrequited Love

Unreciprocated affection can drive one mad. No wonder love has always been a central theme in art across the ages. This selection of feature films by Russian and international directors is devoted to the torment of unreturned feelings.

“Malèna”, 2000

 

This erotic melodrama starring the incomparable Monica Bellucci was created by the legendary Italian filmmaker and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore. The plot is based on the novella of the same name by Luciano Vincenzoni. The film's events are portrayed as the passionate memories of the protagonist. Teenage Renato recalls the Second World War years, when his family moved to a small Sicilian town. He receives a bicycle from his father and becomes part of a local group of boys. It’s from them that he first hears about the beautiful daughter of the local teacher. The beauty of 27-year-old widow Malèna drives all the town’s men mad — especially the main character.

 

He can no longer ignore this sudden object of adoration.

 

“Still Love, Still Hope”, 1984

 

This is a story of lifelong unrequited love and devotion. The protagonist harbours deep feelings for Agnessa. However, she marries another man. Agnessa and her husband have children, the years pass, and eventually they are grandparents. Yet Vasily Vasilievich remains tenderly in love and continues to send his precious beloved birthday wishes every January.

 

Notably, this poignant melodrama by Soviet screenwriter and director Nikolai Lyrchikov marked the debut role of Russian actor Konstantin Lavronenko.

 

“Tristana”, 1970

 

This dramatic feature film by Luis Buñuel is based on the novel of the same name by the great Spanish realist writer Benito Pérez Galdós. The audience is transported to late 19th-century Toledo. There we meet the young orphan Tristana, taken into the care of the lecherous Don Lope. The guardian develops ambiguous feelings for the girl. Eventually, Tristana becomes his mistress. As Lope grows old and poor, Tristana falls for a young artist and runs away.

 

But the story of their painful relationship doesn’t end there…

 

“Obsession”, 2004

 

This mysterious thriller by Scottish director Paul McGuigan is a remake of the French film “The Apartment”, starring Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. The story follows the protagonist Matthew, who falls in love with Lisa and dates her for about three months. Soon, Matthew is offered a great job in New York. He invites Lisa to come with him, but she gives no clear answer, only saying she’ll think about it. Eventually, Lisa disappears from his life. According to friends, she left on tour with a dance troupe. Devastated, Matthew moves on. Two years later, as he prepares to marry someone else, he sees a woman who reminds him of his lost love.

 

Now Matthew is determined to uncover the truth behind Lisa’s disappearance.

 

“Onegin”, 1999

 

The sensitive and romantic Tatiana falls hopelessly in love with the metropolitan dandy Eugene Onegin and writes him a heartfelt letter. This British-American film adaptation is based on the famous novel in verse by the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. The director’s chair was taken by British filmmaker Martha Fiennes.

 

The film was shot in Russia’s cultural capital – Saint Petersburg.

 

All 48
By year
Reset
Pretty Thing
Pretty Thing
Thriller 2025, USA
4.0
Onegin
Onegin
Romantic 2024, Russia
7.0
Haunted Heart
Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
4.0
14+ Prodolzhenie
14+ Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2023, Russia
4.0
On+Ona
On+Ona
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
8.0
Rashn Yug
Rashn Yug
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
4.0
Bud moim Kirillom
Bud moim Kirillom
Comedy 2021, Russia
6.0
The Queen
The Queen
Comedy 2020, Russia
5.0
A Faithful Man
A Faithful Man
Drama 2019, France
6.0
Los tiburones / The Sharks
Los tiburones / The Sharks
Drama 2019, Uruguay / Argentina / Spain
6.0
The Naked Wanderer
The Naked Wanderer
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Australia
6.0
Curiosa
Curiosa
Drama, Romantic 2018, France
5.0
Eva
Eva
Thriller, Adult 2017, France
4.0
V posledniy raz proshchayus
V posledniy raz proshchayus
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
5.0
Секрет неприступной красавицы
Секрет неприступной красавицы
Romantic 2017, Russia
2.0
How to Be Single
How to Be Single
Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
6.0
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
Documentary 2016, Russia
0.0
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Best Friend's Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2016, China
5.0
Vo imya lyubvi
Vo imya lyubvi
Romantic 2015, Russia
6.0
Golden Bride
Golden Bride
Romantic 2014, Russia
5.0
Hochu zamuzh
Hochu zamuzh
Romantic 2013, Russia
0.0
Trishna
Trishna
Drama 2012, Great Britain
6.0
The Hunt
The Hunt
Drama 2012, Denmark
8.0
Beloe plate
Beloe plate
Romantic 2010, Russia
5.0
How Much Do You Love Me?
How Much Do You Love Me?
Drama, Comedy 2005, Italy / France
6.0
Bad Education
Bad Education
Romantic, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, Spain
7.0
Wicker Park
Wicker Park
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2004, USA
7.0
O lyubvi
O lyubvi
Romantic 2004, Russia
6.0
Down House
Down House
Comedy 2001, Russia
7.0
Malèna
Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
7.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Thriller Romantic Comedy Drama Adult Documentary Crime War Action Sci-Fi Family Children's Musical Adventure Fantasy
Country
All USA Russia Spain France Australia Uruguay Argentina Ukraine China Great Britain Denmark Italy Hong Kong Taiwan, Province of China USSR
Year
All 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Films where unrequited love takes centre stage, revealing the full depth of human emotion. These stories speak of passion, pain, hope, and solitude. When love goes unanswered, the characters face inner battles that alter the course of their lives. From classic dramas to modern thrillers, each film leaves a lasting mark on the soul.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more