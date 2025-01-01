The agony of unrequited love in gripping cinematic stories for fans of the drama genre.

Top Five Films About Unrequited Love

Unreciprocated affection can drive one mad. No wonder love has always been a central theme in art across the ages. This selection of feature films by Russian and international directors is devoted to the torment of unreturned feelings.

“Malèna”, 2000

This erotic melodrama starring the incomparable Monica Bellucci was created by the legendary Italian filmmaker and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore. The plot is based on the novella of the same name by Luciano Vincenzoni. The film's events are portrayed as the passionate memories of the protagonist. Teenage Renato recalls the Second World War years, when his family moved to a small Sicilian town. He receives a bicycle from his father and becomes part of a local group of boys. It’s from them that he first hears about the beautiful daughter of the local teacher. The beauty of 27-year-old widow Malèna drives all the town’s men mad — especially the main character.

He can no longer ignore this sudden object of adoration.

“Still Love, Still Hope”, 1984

This is a story of lifelong unrequited love and devotion. The protagonist harbours deep feelings for Agnessa. However, she marries another man. Agnessa and her husband have children, the years pass, and eventually they are grandparents. Yet Vasily Vasilievich remains tenderly in love and continues to send his precious beloved birthday wishes every January.

Notably, this poignant melodrama by Soviet screenwriter and director Nikolai Lyrchikov marked the debut role of Russian actor Konstantin Lavronenko.

“Tristana”, 1970

This dramatic feature film by Luis Buñuel is based on the novel of the same name by the great Spanish realist writer Benito Pérez Galdós. The audience is transported to late 19th-century Toledo. There we meet the young orphan Tristana, taken into the care of the lecherous Don Lope. The guardian develops ambiguous feelings for the girl. Eventually, Tristana becomes his mistress. As Lope grows old and poor, Tristana falls for a young artist and runs away.

But the story of their painful relationship doesn’t end there…

“Obsession”, 2004

This mysterious thriller by Scottish director Paul McGuigan is a remake of the French film “The Apartment”, starring Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. The story follows the protagonist Matthew, who falls in love with Lisa and dates her for about three months. Soon, Matthew is offered a great job in New York. He invites Lisa to come with him, but she gives no clear answer, only saying she’ll think about it. Eventually, Lisa disappears from his life. According to friends, she left on tour with a dance troupe. Devastated, Matthew moves on. Two years later, as he prepares to marry someone else, he sees a woman who reminds him of his lost love.

Now Matthew is determined to uncover the truth behind Lisa’s disappearance.

“Onegin”, 1999

The sensitive and romantic Tatiana falls hopelessly in love with the metropolitan dandy Eugene Onegin and writes him a heartfelt letter. This British-American film adaptation is based on the famous novel in verse by the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. The director’s chair was taken by British filmmaker Martha Fiennes.