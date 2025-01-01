Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Family Films for All Ages

Family Films for All Ages

There’s nothing better than spending a couple of hours surrounded by the dearest people in the world — your own children. Of course, gathering little bundles of energy in one place isn’t always easy. But there’s a foolproof solution — invite them to watch a family-friendly animated film.

We assure you that both parents and children will equally enjoy the experience. Adults will be transported back to the long-forgotten world of animated adventures and reminded that they were once children too. And little ones will be delighted to know that mum and dad share their interests — and will finally remember the name of that cowboy from "Toy Story" or the fish from "The Little Mermaid".

Our selection includes both international hits and beloved Soviet-era cartoons, but they all have one thing in common: they help parents get to know their children better, and help children learn to appreciate their loved ones.

On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best family-friendly animated films in high quality.

All 83
By year
Reset
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
8.0
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Family 2025, Great Britain
4.0
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
8.0
Here
Here
Drama 2024, USA
6.0
7 dney, 7 nochey
7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy 2024, Russia
7.0
Frères
Frères
Drama 2024, France
6.0
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois
Bambi, L'histoire d'une vie dans les bois
Drama 2024, France
5.0
Robin and the Hood
Robin and the Hood
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2024, Ireland / Great Britain
5.0
Runt
Runt
Family 2024, Australia
7.0
Goodrich
Goodrich
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
6.0
School of Magical Animals 3
School of Magical Animals 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
5.0
Super papa
Super papa
Comedy, Family 2024, Belgium / France
5.0
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid
Romantic, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
Wonka
Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
7.0
Haunted Mansion
Haunted Mansion
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
Animation, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
Ezra
Ezra
Comedy 2023, USA
6.0
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
7.0
Wonderwell
Wonderwell
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2023, Italy / USA
6.0
Aquarium
Aquarium
Drama 2023, Russia
6.0
Frau
Frau
Romantic 2023, Russia
7.0
The Braid
The Braid
Drama 2023, Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
7.0
Smotri na menya!
Smotri na menya!
Drama 2023, Russia
7.0
Cruella
Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
7.0
Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise
Adventure 2021, USA
7.0
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
6.0
Aladdin
Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
7.0
Princess Emmy
Princess Emmy
Animation 2019, Belgium / Great Britain / Germany
5.0
Let's Dance
Let's Dance
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
6.0
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
4.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Action Adventure Comedy Family Fantasy Drama Sci-Fi Romantic Animation Musical Biography Children's Documentary Sport Fairy Tale Crime
Country
All USA Great Britain Australia Ireland France Germany Russia Belgium Canada Italy Denmark Norway Hungary Czechia Spain Austria Argentina UAE USSR Romania
Year
All 1930-1939 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Share a magical movie night with your kids and enjoy timeless animated adventures together. These heartwarming family favourites will bring generations closer — with fun for both children and grown-ups.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more