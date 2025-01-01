There’s nothing better than spending a couple of hours surrounded by the dearest people in the world — your own children. Of course, gathering little bundles of energy in one place isn’t always easy. But there’s a foolproof solution — invite them to watch a family-friendly animated film.

We assure you that both parents and children will equally enjoy the experience. Adults will be transported back to the long-forgotten world of animated adventures and reminded that they were once children too. And little ones will be delighted to know that mum and dad share their interests — and will finally remember the name of that cowboy from "Toy Story" or the fish from "The Little Mermaid".

Our selection includes both international hits and beloved Soviet-era cartoons, but they all have one thing in common: they help parents get to know their children better, and help children learn to appreciate their loved ones.

On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best family-friendly animated films in high quality.