Best Animated Feature Films of All Time

Disney, DreamWorks, Illumination, Pixar, Blue Sky — these are the studios that have gifted us and our children countless hours of joy through captivating stories and beloved characters. Just hearing names like Shrek, Sid the sloth, Toothless the dragon, the Minions, Simba the lion, Abu the monkey, Flounder the fish, or the kung fu-fighting panda instantly brings images to mind.

We say: "Arabian nights, like Arabian days…" — and now try not to continue singing: "More often than not, are hotter than hot, in a lot of good ways. Arabian nights, like Arabian moons, A fool off his guard, could fall and fall hard, out there on the dunes."

Thanks to animated films that now feature high-quality visuals, intricate details, engaging dialogue, and deep themes, animation has truly become a genre for all ages. Many animated films stay with us for a lifetime.

On the Kinoafisha platform, you can watch the best animated films in excellent quality. Here is our editorial team's pick of the greatest animated films of all time.

Sneaks
Sneaks
Animation, Family 2025, USA
3.0
Buffalo Kids
Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
7.0
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Animation, Family, Adventure 2023, Russia
6.0
Cats in the Museum
Cats in the Museum
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
5.0
Fireheart
Fireheart
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France / Canada
6.0
The Snow Queen and the Princess
The Snow Queen and the Princess
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
5.0
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
6.0
Epic Tails
Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
6.0
Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
7.0
Luca
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
7.0
Soul
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
8.0
Frozen 2
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
7.0
Onward
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
7.0
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Tenki no ko / Weathering With You
Anime, Romantic, Animation, Fantasy 2019, Japan
7.0
How to Train Your Dragon 3
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
8.0
Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
7.0
Coco
Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
8.0
Moana
Moana
Animation 2016, USA
7.0
Zootopia
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
8.0
Minions
Minions
Comedy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
6.0
How to Train Your Dragon 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
7.0
Penguins of Madagascar
Penguins of Madagascar
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family 2014, USA
6.0
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family 2013, USA
7.0
The Croods
The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
7.0
Monsters University
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
7.0
Frozen
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
7.0
Brave
Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
7.0
Frankenweenie
Frankenweenie
Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy, Animation 2012, USA
6.0
Wreck-It Ralph
Wreck-It Ralph
Animation 2012, USA
7.0
Rango
Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
7.0
From timeless characters to unforgettable songs, these animated classics have defined generations. Discover the very best of animation in this carefully curated list.

