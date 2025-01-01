Disney, DreamWorks, Illumination, Pixar, Blue Sky — these are the studios that have gifted us and our children countless hours of joy through captivating stories and beloved characters. Just hearing names like Shrek, Sid the sloth, Toothless the dragon, the Minions, Simba the lion, Abu the monkey, Flounder the fish, or the kung fu-fighting panda instantly brings images to mind.

We say: "Arabian nights, like Arabian days…" — and now try not to continue singing: "More often than not, are hotter than hot, in a lot of good ways. Arabian nights, like Arabian moons, A fool off his guard, could fall and fall hard, out there on the dunes."

Thanks to animated films that now feature high-quality visuals, intricate details, engaging dialogue, and deep themes, animation has truly become a genre for all ages. Many animated films stay with us for a lifetime.

On the Kinoafisha platform, you can watch the best animated films in excellent quality. Here is our editorial team's pick of the greatest animated films of all time.