The Naked Gun

What makes this franchise unique?
🔹 Absurd humour – jokes that push (and cross) the boundaries of common sense
🔹 The legendary Leslie Nielsen – king of deadpan comedy as the “brilliant” detective
🔹 Parody of everything – from “Police Story” to Hollywood clichés
🔹 Physical comedy – falls, explosions, and facepalms in every frame
