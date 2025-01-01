Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists All Parts of the Film ‘The Naked Gun’

What makes this franchise unique?

🔹 Absurd humour – jokes that push (and cross) the boundaries of common sense

🔹 The legendary Leslie Nielsen – king of deadpan comedy as the “brilliant” detective

🔹 Parody of everything – from “Police Story” to Hollywood clichés

🔹 Physical comedy – falls, explosions, and facepalms in every frame

The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun
Comedy 2025, USA
7.0
Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult
Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult
Comedy, Crime 1994, USA
6.0
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
Comedy, Thriller, Action 1991, USA
7.0
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Comedy, Crime 1988, USA
7.0
This highlights the unique charm of the franchise: absurd humour, Leslie Nielsen’s iconic deadpan performance, wide-ranging parody, and nonstop physical comedy that keeps the laughs coming.

