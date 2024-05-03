«Dark Matter» - Series Review by Kinoafisha

A talented physicist, who left his scientific research for the sake of his family, is kidnapped by an unknown person and pumped with a strange drug. When Jason regains consciousness, he sees a crowd of strangers who congratulate him on his successful return. The man realizes that he has found himself in an alternate reality, and now he is forced to play the role of another himself in order to find a way home.

Apple TV+ streaming is increasingly consolidating itself in the status of the main adept of science fiction series. While their most successful representative of the genre "Separation" is still in the post—production stage, Apple TV+ pleased the audience with another incredible story - "Constellation". According to the plot, an astronaut after an accident on the ISS does not return to her home, but to a parallel reality. Just a month after the finale of the cosmic story, "Dark Matter" is released, addressing the same themes. While Marvel continues to expand the popcorn multiverse, Apple TV+ is creating its own, more thoughtful and meditative interpretation of the theories of quantum physics. Blake Crouch's novel fits very well into this streaming concept.

Dark Matter

The author, who made his name on the film adaptations of his works "Pines" and "Good Behavior", again independently undertakes the adaptation of the text. In the first episodes of Dark Matter, Crouch hesitates to make adjustments to his own brainchild, reproducing each written dialogue letter by letter. But a great company from the directors of "Wanda/Vision", "Black Mirror" and "House of Cards" knows how to take full advantage of the serial format. In the fourth episode, Crouch's ideas finally find a powerful audiovisual embodiment. The main character has to explore several dozen alternative versions of his native Chicago, but it may be flooded, destroyed, or stricken with disease.

Apocalyptic worlds do not scare Jason as much as those that differ from the one he is looking for only in a couple of details: your favorite bar has a different sign or the front door of the house is painted in a different color. As in "Constellation", the vast theme of the mysteries of the universe serves only as a background for talking about everyday human experiences. In "Dark Matter", this is primarily a topic of regret. Constant thinking "what if?". What if I hadn't gone to the party where I met my future wife? What if I had chosen a quiet family life rather than a hard job? Hundreds of similar questions are spinning in every person's head, and every day we put up with the irreversibility of each of these decisions.

Dark Matter

The viewer reflects on the elections that influenced his whole life in the company of Australian actor Joel Edgerton, who is showing one of the best performances of his career. However, the main sources of attraction are female characters. The wife of the main character, as well as several alternative versions of her performed by Oscar-winning Jennifer Connelly. And Jason's partner in misfortune is the scientist Amanda (Alisi Braga), who has received a much deeper character than her book version.

They are all waiting for their patient viewers, who are ready to slowly plunge into the viscous world of dark matter, in order to then bring down on them one of the most intriguing stories of streaming. Finding the perfect balance between a philosophical parable, family drama and the theory of quantum physics, the directors create a rare phenomenon when, despite all the advantages, the book is worse.