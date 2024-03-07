«The Gentlemen» - Series Review by Kinoafisha

After "Aladdin," "Sherlock Holmes," and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," the good old Guy Ritchie returned to his fans with the magnificent "The Gentlemen." A film about underground cannabis business in the spirit of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" became a real hit. But its serial continuation raised skepticism from the idea stage. Is it worth expanding such excellent cinema into a separate universe? It turned out it was worth it because Ritchie didn't hand over his world to others; he became the producer, screenwriter, and director of the first two episodes.

The serial "The Gentlemen" is a gift for fans of the director's most vivid crime films. Here, rural areas collide with the privileged minority, huge sums of money circulate, guns are fired, drugs pile up on the heroes' tables, and the innards of the gangsters scatter across the scene due to Londoners speaking in cockney. Moreover, it's not necessary to be well-versed in Ritchie's works or even watch the original "Gentlemen." The creators make the right decision not to continue the finished story but only to use its world.

The main character, Eddie, is a UN soldier checking documents at the border. One day, urgent news arrives at his workplace: Eddie's father is dying. Not particularly interested in his father's wealth, Eddie led his own secluded life and had little communication with relatives. Therefore, the Duke's will, in which he leaves his huge mansion and profitable business to Eddie rather than his older brother Freddie, shocks him. One can understand the father because Freddie is quite a character. He's always up to something, too naive, loves to gamble, get into fights, and debts. Another debt of the brother to the intimidating criminal family forces the protagonist to immediately take stock of his father's assets. They all look damn suspicious.

Coming to the aid of the heir is the driving force of the project, Susie Glass. The girl shows that his main business is underground marijuana cultivation on one of the farms owned in the film by Matthew McConaughey. Eddie is not happy with such close proximity to the criminal world and wants to get rid of it as soon as possible, but the criminal world doesn't want to get rid of Eddie. He faces more and more new problems, which force him to shed his captain's title and become a cannabis boss.

Not particularly noticeable actor Theo James, who starred in the "Divergent" series for several years, found his voice after the second season of "The White Lotus." His character in "The Gentlemen" is not so contradictory. James is more restrained, cold, and confidently goes through the trials of Ritchie's crazy world, never revealing his true goals and desires. The plot may revolve around Eddie, but other characters are its true builders.

For example, the problematic brother, who got the main madness of the project. Or the perpetually stoned charming gardener Michael Wu. Or Giancarlo Esposito, playing a typical Giancarlo Esposito. A smart villain you want to rid of this image, but he continues to handle it skillfully. Or Ritchie's main darling, Vinnie Jones, on the contrary, moving away from his classic character. His character has been working in the family mansion for decades, knows all the ins and outs of the underground business but prefers to save animals. No matter how dark the main characters' paths lead, Vinnie remains the guardian of the warm charm of the project. All these characters have very little screen time, but they intelligently and brilliantly handle every minute allotted to them.

The truly main heroine of the series is Susie Glass, the conductor between the world of aristocrats and the world of gangsters. "Skins" star Kaya Scodelario reminds of her existence with incredible force, pulling "The Gentlemen" even in its weakest moments. She introduces new characters into the plot, acquaints Eddie, and at the same time the audience, with the intricate work of criminal jungles, where she is the main predator.

The serial format allows us to get to know the characters much better but significantly affects the director's usual rhythm. If the first two episodes, directed by Ritchie, fly by in one breath, then the narrative slows down further. "The Gentlemen" begins to resemble an anthology of separate plots rather than one solid story. However, watching it is still a huge pleasure thanks to the incredible visuals: refined outfits at social gatherings, ominous mists over rural areas, and contrasting color correction are on par with the original film. The series also adds numerous graphic explanations written on the screen as if by hand. They often contradict what the characters say, replacing swear words or adding interesting facts, as if in a "criminal business for dummies" manual. They are all done with a great sense of humor, as well as daring dialogues with Ritchie's favorite metaphors about jungles and the king of beasts.

"The Gentlemen" would not hurt to shorten the number of episodes a bit to maintain the dynamics of the original and also to approach the disclosure of the main character more carefully. And yet, for fans of classic Ritchie, the series gives everything we love about this director. If he continues to develop his witty world of British crime in a serial format, then this experiment is a strong start to a new path.