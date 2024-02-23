«Avatar: The Last Airbender» - Series Review by Kinoafisha

For those unfamiliar with the original animated series, Aang is a 12-year-old boy gifted with the power of airbending. His great mission is to serve as the Avatar, a bridge between the spirit world and the world of the living, tasked with maintaining harmony in nature and among the nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air). Aang, overwhelmed by the immense responsibility, flees on his flying bison, Appa, to contemplate his destiny. Meanwhile, the Fire Nation invades his homeland, believing that only the Avatar can stand in their way. Unaware of the genocide of his people, Aang is trapped in a powerful storm and encased in ice for a hundred years.

Aang is accidentally discovered by Katara and Sokka, siblings from the Water Tribe. Upon awakening, he realizes he is the last airbender, and the Fire Nation has made significant strides toward their ultimate goal. With the support of his newfound friends, Aang embarks on a long and remarkable adventure, where he must not only resist the invaders but also learn to master all the elements.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

From the first moments, the new adaptation sets a high standard. Instead of introducing the main characters, it presents entirely new scenes depicting the Fire Nation's preparation for the extermination of airbenders. Unlike most remakes that add nothing new to the story, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" immediately treats fans to epic, unprecedented battles, boasting impressive special effects.

The excitement diminishes upon the appearance of the main trio. While the young actors are not devoid of talent, the scriptwriters fail to convince us of their abilities. Aang loses his youthful exuberance, burdened with adult melancholy. Katara appears excessively phlegmatic for her character, and understanding her personality requires waiting until the final episodes. The primary source of humor in the animated series, Sokka, painfully resembles Connor Swindells from "Sex Education." He is an equally insecure, bulky, first-season replica. All of them engage in rather clichéd and awkward dialogues about duty and honor.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

However, the situation is entirely different with the Fire Nation benders. The complex character of Zuko, the main antagonist, undergoes significant development throughout the seasons. Forced to capture the Avatar to earn the right to return to his homeland, he becomes the heart of the project, especially in the company of his equally conflicted uncle Iroh. It is Iroh, not Sokka, who assumes the role of the witty jokester. Interestingly, the necessary balance in this serious tale of war, genocide, and totalitarianism, mindful of its child audience, is achieved through the villains.

The firebenders wage war not only in terms of the plot but also in terms of acting, leaving no trace of other elements. The brightest and most talented actors in the profession, including Paul Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung, and the relatively unknown Dallas Liu, extract every drop of essence from each scene they grace.

The scriptwriters succeed not only in crafting compelling villains but also in developing a complex narrative within the eight-episode project. Original events are combined based on similar ideas or locations, showcasing several crucial plot twists in a single episode. Some are even borrowed from the second season, adding more groundwork for the series' future development. Each decision seems justified, propelling the plot without harming the storytelling.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

While the creators excel in editing, they struggle with stretching the story. Long ago, four nations lived in harmony, but everything changed when Shyamalan decided to create his ill-fated live-action remake. Fourteen years have passed, and the streaming giant Netflix hasn't learned from the failure of its predecessor. The 2010 film erred in its excessive desire to showcase as much as possible from the original animated series, and the new series falls into the same trap. The creators attempt to pay homage to fans by including jokes that only work in animated format or showcasing insignificant events that could have been replaced with new ideas and deeper character development.

Attempts to grasp the boundless raise questions about the target audience of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Millennials who revisit the project may still find themselves dissatisfied. Those who haven't returned to the animated series since childhood will be impressed by forgotten plot twists and experience a pleasant wave of nostalgia entering a familiar world. However, for new viewers, the presence of Easter eggs might not add much, while some overloaded moments could leave them puzzled.

What undoubtedly works one hundred percent in the series is its visual aspect. From the incredible cityscapes to the warmth of Water Tribe garments and the grandeur of Fire Nation attire, the makeup of Kyoshi Warriors takes the breath away. Even if chroma key becomes noticeable in some scenes, any shortcomings are immediately forgotten when beholding the animation of animals. Momo the lemur looks far more captivating than in the original and could even compete for the title of "Grogu of the Year." It's particularly regrettable that the writers gave him catastrophically little screen time, not recognizing the potential plush toy and collectible figurine market awaiting him.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The concepts of animals from the original gain special strength in the fifth episode, "Spirited Away" (not coincidentally referring to Miyazaki's work). In this episode, the characters enter the Spirit World, whose ambiance evokes elements of both "Harry Potter" and "The Lord of the Rings." The modern reinterpretation of these creatures is so beautiful that it unquestionably allows believing in the existence of the most marvelous beings.

Even if the series were entirely devoid of flaws, the question would still arise: is a game adaptation of such a perfect project necessary at all? Certainly not, especially since the creators of the original show have announced three more animated spin-offs set in the universe. Some fans will never recover from the infringement on their property. However, if a game remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is destined to happen, this series is the best possible outcome.