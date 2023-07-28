«Good Omens» - Series Review by Kinoafisha

On July 28th, Amazon Prime released six episodes of the second season of the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's book "Good Omens". Almost four years later, all fans of the two writers' work can once again witness Crowley and Aziraphale in action, portrayed by David Tennant and Michael Sheen. We are here to tell you if this continuation lives up to the first season.

How beautiful the Soho district in London is, regardless of the exhaust fumes, noisy people, and perpetually bustling establishments. Everything is different in Aziraphale's bookshop - there is genuine silence, only occasionally broken by rare visitors and Shostakovich's music. The Angel adores classical composers and often purchases vinyl records in the adjacent authentic little store managed by the friendly Maggie. The business was inherited from her late grandmother, so she does everything in her power to keep it alive. Each time, the woman worries that she cannot pay the rent to Mr. Aziraphale due to the challenging times of the COVID pandemic. The Angel, being the kindest being, has already forgotten about the debt, but Maggie reminds him every time. Now he only takes the records for free and hurries out of the shop, so that the cheerful woman doesn't attempt to talk about relocation or shutting down the business again.

Good Omens 2

Across from them, life is also bustling. Through a small alley, there is a cozy café where Maggie orders her fat-free latte almost every day. She has a genuine fondness for the establishment's owner, Nina, so she tries to forge a connection with her. At first glance, the barista may seem cold and unapproachable, but nevertheless, a conversation and mutual sympathy ensue between the two women. Once again, the forces of light and darkness find a way to overcome their differences and principles to become friends. Doesn't it remind you of something? Of course, it's just like the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley, Angel and Demon, Heaven and Hell, good and evil.

Aziraphale and Crowley lead a peaceful life in the bustling metropolis, no longer engaging in miracles or saving the world from Armageddon. The Demon still listens to Queen and occasionally sneers at the Angel, who quietly sips sherry and flutters his eyelashes because his soul is too kind. Their only entertainments have become gatherings in the bookshop and occasional visits to the café across the street, where Crowley orders a massive amount of espresso shots. Since the road to Hell is prohibited, they can create a real "fire" in their stomachs and throughout their bodies. They behave like an old married aristocratic couple living in a small, quiet English town, the kind of place Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett would have dreamed of sending their characters to.

Idyll and tranquility were not destined to exist for long. Firstly, Angel and Demon find themselves in the human world, where humans are the greatest danger. Wars, epidemics, disasters, and much more already happen without the intervention of the minions of Hell, and Heaven doesn't always succeed in tidying up after everyone. In any case, Crowley and Aziraphale cannot have any contact with their superiors due to the events of the first season, so they try not to attract attention. But suddenly, completely naked and with no memory, the archangel Gabriel, Angel's former boss, appears on the doorstep of the bookstore. How he ended up on planet Earth and why he is in such a state - Crowley and Aziraphale will have to figure out this task. Of course, they won't be alone on this journey, because their neighbors Nina and Maggie will definitely help (they simply won't be asked) in this complex celestial-infernal adventure.

Good Omens 2

When the sequel to the project was announced, many fans of the works of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett were very worried about which direction the plot would take. Although it had long been known that both writers were working on a continuation of the novel, unfortunately, the result was never published. Neil Gaiman takes the best from the already written and beloved characters and creates a situation around them that only Crowley and Aziraphale could find themselves in. All of this is accompanied by the chaos of modern human life, British humor, an excellent soundtrack, and the absolute performance of the ensemble cast. Neil Gaiman has returned with his Angel and Demon, and Terry Pratchett can only be pleased.

Put all your tasks aside and quickly turn on "Good Omens," as it's time to relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and the constant heavy flow of news. Sit back comfortably in your chair, pour yourself some cocoa, and embark on a journey together with the Angels and Demons.