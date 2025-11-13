Menu
Rating of films of the USSR in the Short genre

Nu, pogodi! 8.6
1 Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation 1969, USSR
Rate
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.6
2 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Rate
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
3 Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
Rate
V yaranga požáru popáleniny 7.9
4 V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation 1956, USSR
Rate
The brave little deer 7.9
5 The brave little deer
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Ostrov oshibok 7.9
6 Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family 1955, USSR
Rate
The Ugly Duckling 7.9
7 The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Petra a Červená Karkulka 7.9
8 Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation 1958, USSR
Rate
Tsarevna-lyagushka 7.8
9 Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
Ořech větvička 7.8
10 Ořech větvička
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.8
11 Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation 1951, USSR
Rate
Gusi-lebedi 7.8
12 Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Rate
The fulfillment of desires 7.8
13 The fulfillment of desires
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Volshebnyy magazin 7.7
14 Volshebnyy magazin
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Rate
The Brave Hare 7.7
15 The Brave Hare
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Chess Fever 7.6
16 Chess Fever
Short, Comedy 1925, USSR
Rate
Strela uletayet v skazku 7.6
17 Strela uletayet v skazku
Animation, Children's, Short 1954, USSR
Rate
Propavshaya gramota 7.6
18 Propavshaya gramota
Animation, Short, Fantasy 1945, USSR
Rate
Lesnoy kontsert 7.5
19 Lesnoy kontsert
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Rate
Tayozhnaya skazka 7.4
20 Tayozhnaya skazka
Animation, Short 1951, USSR
Rate
Lev i zayats 7.4
21 Lev i zayats
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Rate
Lisa-stroitel 7.2
22 Lisa-stroitel
Animation, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
Zay i Chik 7.2
23 Zay i Chik
Animation, Short 1952, USSR
Rate
Validub 7.1
24 Validub
Animation, Short 1952, USSR
Rate
The Young Lady and the Hooligan 7.1
25 The Young Lady and the Hooligan
Drama, Short 1918, USSR
Rate
Volshebnyy klad 7.0
26 Volshebnyy klad
Animation, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
Chudo-melnitsa 6.9
27 Chudo-melnitsa
Animation, Family, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
