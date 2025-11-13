Menu
Rating of films of the USSR in the Romantic genre

Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
1 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Love and Pigeons 8.3
2 Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
3 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Office Romance 8.3
4 Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy 1977, USSR
Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse 8.2
5 Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
Romantic 1956, USSR
Walking the Streets of Moscow 8.1
6 Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USSR
The Wedding 8.1
7 The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 1944, USSR
Officers 8.0
8 Officers
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
The Girls 8.0
9 The Girls
Romantic, Comedy 1961, USSR
Good Luck! 8.0
10 Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Romeo and Juliet 8.0
11 Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic 1955, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
12 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
It Happened in Penkovo 7.9
13 It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
Different Fortunes 7.8
14 Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Mashenka 7.8
15 Mashenka
Romantic, War 1942, USSR
True Friends 7.7
16 True Friends
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Volunteers 7.7
17 Volunteers
Romantic 1958, USSR
A Man Was Born 7.7
18 A Man Was Born
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
My Beloved 7.6
19 My Beloved
Romantic, Drama 1958, USSR
The Train Goes East 7.4
20 The Train Goes East
Romantic, Comedy 1948, USSR
By the Bluest of Seas 7.4
21 By the Bluest of Seas
Romantic, Musical, Drama 1935, USSR
Tamer of Tigers 7.4
22 Tamer of Tigers
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Happy Flight 7.3
23 Happy Flight
Comedy, Romantic 1949, USSR
The Winner 7.3
24 The Winner
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1947, USSR
The Pilots 7.2
25 The Pilots
Drama, Romantic 1935, USSR
Lad from Our Town 7.2
26 Lad from Our Town
Romantic, Drama, War 1942, USSR
Six P.M. 7.1
27 Six P.M.
Romantic 1944, USSR
Jewish Luck 6.5
28 Jewish Luck
Comedy, Romantic 1925, USSR
