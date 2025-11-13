Menu
Rating of films of the USSR in the Musical genre

Khanuma 8.3
1 Khanuma
Comedy, Musical 1978, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
2 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora 8.0
3 D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure 1979, USSR
Carnival Night 7.8
4 Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy 1956, USSR
Ma-ma 7.8
5 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Eugene Onegin 7.7
6 Eugene Onegin
Drama, Musical 1958, USSR
Musical Story 7.7
7 Musical Story
Drama, Musical 1940, USSR
Private Ivan 7.6
8 Private Ivan
Musical, Comedy, Adventure 1955, USSR
By the Bluest of Seas 7.4
9 By the Bluest of Seas
Romantic, Musical, Drama 1935, USSR
The Goalkeeper 7.4
10 The Goalkeeper
Musical, Sport, Comedy 1936, USSR
Jolly Fellows 7.4
11 Jolly Fellows
Musical, Comedy 1934, USSR
Springtime 7.4
12 Springtime
Comedy, Musical 1947, USSR
Silva 7.3
13 Silva
Comedy, Musical 1944, USSR
The Winner 7.3
14 The Winner
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1947, USSR
A Noisy Household 7.2
15 A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War 1946, USSR
Circus 7.1
16 Circus
Comedy, Musical 1936, USSR
Cossacks of the Kuban 6.7
17 Cossacks of the Kuban
Musical, Comedy 1949, USSR
Shelmenko-denshchik 5.5
18 Shelmenko-denshchik
Comedy, Musical 1971, USSR
