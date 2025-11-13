Menu
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
1 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
2 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Siberiade 8.1
3 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
4 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Destiny of a Man 8.0
5 Destiny of a Man
War, Drama 1959, USSR
And Quiet Flows the Don 7.9
6 And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
The Alive and the Dead 7.9
7 The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War 1963, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
8 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Wait for Me 7.8
9 Wait for Me
War, Drama 1943, USSR
Mashenka 7.8
10 Mashenka
Romantic, War 1942, USSR
Alexander Nevsky 7.7
11 Alexander Nevsky
Biography, History, War 1938, USSR
Tale of a True Man 7.6
12 Tale of a True Man
Drama, War 1948, USSR
Chapaev 7.6
13 Chapaev
History, War, Drama 1934, USSR
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
14 Peter the First, Part One
Biography, War, Drama 1937, USSR
Storm over Asia 7.5
15 Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History 1928, USSR
At Your Threshold 7.5
16 At Your Threshold
Drama, War 1963, USSR
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
17 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
A Noisy Household 7.2
18 A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War 1946, USSR
Lad from Our Town 7.2
19 Lad from Our Town
Romantic, Drama, War 1942, USSR
Brave People 7.1
20 Brave People
War, Drama, Action 1950, USSR
Valery Chkalov 7.1
21 Valery Chkalov
Drama, War 1941, USSR
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
22 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Days and Nights 6.9
23 Days and Nights
Drama, War 1944, USSR
Encounter at the Elbe 6.7
24 Encounter at the Elbe
War 1949, USSR
