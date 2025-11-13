Menu
Rating of films of the USSR in the Drama genre

Okhota na tigra 8.4
1 Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1980, USSR
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
2 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
3 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Безымянная звезда 8.1
4 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Siberiade 8.1
5 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Letter Never Sent 8.1
6 Letter Never Sent
Drama 1959, USSR
Officers 8.0
7 Officers
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
The House I Live In 8.0
8 The House I Live In
Drama 1957, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 8.0
9 Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Destiny of a Man 8.0
10 Destiny of a Man
War, Drama 1959, USSR
Good Luck! 8.0
11 Good Luck!
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Romeo and Juliet 8.0
12 Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Music, Romantic 1955, USSR
Po zakonu 7.9
13 Po zakonu
Drama, Crime 1926, USSR
And Quiet Flows the Don 7.9
14 And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
The Alive and the Dead 7.9
15 The Alive and the Dead
Drama, War 1963, USSR
The Idiot 7.9
16 The Idiot
Drama 1958, USSR
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
17 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
18 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Porozhniy reys 7.9
19 Porozhniy reys
Drama 1963, USSR
It Happened in Penkovo 7.9
20 It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
Vstuplenie 7.8
21 Vstuplenie
Drama, Family 1963, USSR
Wait for Me 7.8
22 Wait for Me
War, Drama 1943, USSR
A Home for Tanya 7.8
23 A Home for Tanya
Drama 1959, USSR
Different Fortunes 7.8
24 Different Fortunes
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Love and Lies 7.8
25 Love and Lies
Drama 1980, USSR
The Overcoat 7.8
26 The Overcoat
Drama 1959, USSR
The Sisters 7.8
27 The Sisters
Drama 1957, USSR
Guilty Without Guilt 7.8
28 Guilty Without Guilt
Drama 1945, USSR
Andrei Rublev 7.8
29 Andrei Rublev
History, Drama 1966, USSR
Mother 7.7
30 Mother
Drama 1926, USSR
The End of St. Petersburg 7.7
31 The End of St. Petersburg
Drama 1927, USSR
The Last Inch 7.7
32 The Last Inch
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 1958, USSR
The Forty-First 7.7
33 The Forty-First
Drama 1956, USSR
Eugene Onegin 7.7
34 Eugene Onegin
Drama, Musical 1958, USSR
Bed and Sofa 7.7
35 Bed and Sofa
Drama, Comedy 1924, USSR
A Man Was Born 7.7
36 A Man Was Born
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
1918 7.7
37 1918
Drama, History 1958, USSR
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky 7.7
38 The Childhood of Maxim Gorky
Drama, Biography 1938, USSR
Musical Story 7.7
39 Musical Story
Drama, Musical 1940, USSR
Don Quixote 7.7
40 Don Quixote
Drama 1957, USSR
Zemlya 7.6
41 Zemlya
Drama 1930, USSR
Puchina 7.6
42 Puchina
Drama 1958, USSR
Virgin Soil Upturned 7.6
43 Virgin Soil Upturned
Drama 1959, USSR
Tale of a True Man 7.6
44 Tale of a True Man
Drama, War 1948, USSR
The New Babylon 7.6
45 The New Babylon
Drama, History 1929, USSR
My Beloved 7.6
46 My Beloved
Romantic, Drama 1958, USSR
Schaste 7.6
47 Schaste
Drama, Comedy 1934, USSR
The Rumyantsev Case 7.6
48 The Rumyantsev Case
Drama, Crime, Detective 1955, USSR
Admiral Ushakov 7.6
49 Admiral Ushakov
Drama, Biography 1953, USSR
Chapaev 7.6
50 Chapaev
History, War, Drama 1934, USSR
Talanty i poklonniki 7.5
51 Talanty i poklonniki
Drama 1956, USSR
Boule de Suif 7.5
52 Boule de Suif
Drama 1934, USSR
Dream 7.5
53 Dream
Drama 1941, USSR
Man from the Restaurant 7.5
54 Man from the Restaurant
Drama 1927, USSR
Chuk and Gek 7.5
55 Chuk and Gek
Drama, Family, Comedy 1953, USSR
Kutuzov 7.5
56 Kutuzov
Drama 1944, USSR
Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra 7.5
57 Blokada: Operatsiya Iskra
Action, Drama, History 1977, USSR
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
58 Peter the First, Part One
Biography, War, Drama 1937, USSR
A Big Family 7.5
59 A Big Family
Drama 1954, USSR
Storm over Asia 7.5
60 Storm over Asia
War, Drama, History 1928, USSR
Father Sergius 7.5
61 Father Sergius
Biography, Drama, History 1918, USSR
At Your Threshold 7.5
62 At Your Threshold
Drama, War 1963, USSR
Girl No. 217 7.4
63 Girl No. 217
Drama 1944, USSR
By the Bluest of Seas 7.4
64 By the Bluest of Seas
Romantic, Musical, Drama 1935, USSR
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
65 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Przhevalsky 7.3
66 Przhevalsky
Biography, Drama 1952, USSR
Kukolka 7.3
67 Kukolka
Drama 1988, USSR
The Mirror 7.3
68 The Mirror
Drama 1974, USSR
Masquerade 7.3
69 Masquerade
History, Drama 1941, USSR
Road to Life 7.2
70 Road to Life
Drama 1931, USSR
The Great Consoler 7.2
71 The Great Consoler
Drama 1933, USSR
The Pilots 7.2
72 The Pilots
Drama, Romantic 1935, USSR
Lad from Our Town 7.2
73 Lad from Our Town
Romantic, Drama, War 1942, USSR
The Thirteen 7.1
74 The Thirteen
Drama 1936, USSR
Brave People 7.1
75 Brave People
War, Drama, Action 1950, USSR
The Young Lady and the Hooligan 7.1
76 The Young Lady and the Hooligan
Drama, Short 1918, USSR
Valery Chkalov 7.1
77 Valery Chkalov
Drama, War 1941, USSR
Admiral Nakhimov 7.0
78 Admiral Nakhimov
History, Biography, Drama, War 1946, USSR
Ashik Kerib 7.0
79 Ashik Kerib
Drama 1988, USSR / Georgia
The Lonely Voice of Man 6.9
80 The Lonely Voice of Man
Drama 1987, USSR
Zhukovsky 6.9
81 Zhukovsky
Drama, Biography 1950, USSR
Days and Nights 6.9
82 Days and Nights
Drama, War 1944, USSR
6.9
83 The District Secretary
Drama 1942, USSR
The Artamonov Case 6.9
84 The Artamonov Case
Drama 1941, USSR
The Russian Question 6.6
85 The Russian Question
Drama 1947, USSR
Dream of a Cossack 6.5
86 Dream of a Cossack
Drama 1951, USSR
Проститука 6.4
87 Проститука
Drama 1926, USSR
