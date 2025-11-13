Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USSR Comedy

Rating of films of the USSR in the Comedy genre

Gentlemen of Fortune 8.5
1 Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy 1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future 8.4
2 Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1973, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The Diamond Arm 8.4
3 The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Khanuma 8.3
4 Khanuma
Comedy, Musical 1978, USSR
Rate
The Twelve Chairs 8.3
5 The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
Rate
Love and Pigeons 8.3
6 Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
7 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Rate
Office Romance 8.3
8 Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy 1977, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The Safety Match 8.1
9 The Safety Match
Comedy 1954, USSR
Rate
Mimino 8.1
10 Mimino
Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Безымянная звезда 8.1
11 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Walking the Streets of Moscow 8.1
12 Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
I've Bought Myself a Father 8.1
13 I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family 1963, USSR
Rate
The Wedding 8.1
14 The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 1944, USSR
Rate
Welcome, or No Trespassing 8.1
15 Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy 1964, USSR
Rate
The Girls 8.0
16 The Girls
Romantic, Comedy 1961, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Maxim Perepelitsa 7.9
17 Maxim Perepelitsa
Comedy 1955, USSR
Rate
Three Plus Two 7.9
18 Three Plus Two
Comedy 1963, USSR
Rate
The Girl and the Crocodile 7.8
19 The Girl and the Crocodile
Comedy 1956, USSR
Rate
Carnival Night 7.8
20 Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy 1956, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
The Unamenables 7.8
21 The Unamenables
Comedy 1959, USSR
Rate
Tickets
True Friends 7.7
22 True Friends
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Rate
The Last Inch 7.7
23 The Last Inch
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 1958, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Druzhok 7.7
24 Druzhok
Comedy, Family 1958, USSR
Rate
Bed and Sofa 7.7
25 Bed and Sofa
Drama, Comedy 1924, USSR
Rate
Four Hearts 7.7
26 Four Hearts
Comedy 1941, USSR
Rate
A Girl with a Temper 7.7
27 A Girl with a Temper
Comedy 1939, USSR
Rate
Chess Fever 7.6
28 Chess Fever
Short, Comedy 1925, USSR
Rate
The Inspector-General 7.6
29 The Inspector-General
Comedy 1952, USSR
Rate
Schaste 7.6
30 Schaste
Drama, Comedy 1934, USSR
Rate
The Foundling 7.6
31 The Foundling
Family, Comedy 1939, USSR
Rate
Private Ivan 7.6
32 Private Ivan
Musical, Comedy, Adventure 1955, USSR
Rate
Chudak iz pyatogo B 7.6
33 Chudak iz pyatogo B
Comedy, Children's 1972, USSR
Rate
Chuk and Gek 7.5
34 Chuk and Gek
Drama, Family, Comedy 1953, USSR
Rate
The Train Goes East 7.4
35 The Train Goes East
Romantic, Comedy 1948, USSR
Rate
The Goalkeeper 7.4
36 The Goalkeeper
Musical, Sport, Comedy 1936, USSR
Rate
Tamer of Tigers 7.4
37 Tamer of Tigers
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Rate
Mustached Nanny 7.4
38 Mustached Nanny
Comedy 1977, USSR
Rate
Jolly Fellows 7.4
39 Jolly Fellows
Musical, Comedy 1934, USSR
Rate
Tickets
Springtime 7.4
40 Springtime
Comedy, Musical 1947, USSR
Rate
Tickets
Silva 7.3
41 Silva
Comedy, Musical 1944, USSR
Rate
Happy Flight 7.3
42 Happy Flight
Comedy, Romantic 1949, USSR
Rate
The Winner 7.3
43 The Winner
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1947, USSR
Rate
Twins 7.3
44 Twins
Comedy 1945, USSR
Rate
A Noisy Household 7.2
45 A Noisy Household
Musical, Comedy, War 1946, USSR
Rate
Circus 7.1
46 Circus
Comedy, Musical 1936, USSR
Rate
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks 7.1
47 The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks
Comedy 1924, USSR
Rate
The Miracle Worker 7.1
48 The Miracle Worker
Comedy 1936, USSR
Rate
Cossacks of the Kuban 6.7
49 Cossacks of the Kuban
Musical, Comedy 1949, USSR
Rate
Jewish Luck 6.5
50 Jewish Luck
Comedy, Romantic 1925, USSR
Rate
Ot i do 6.1
51 Ot i do
Comedy 1976, USSR
Rate
Shelmenko-denshchik 5.5
52 Shelmenko-denshchik
Comedy, Musical 1971, USSR
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more