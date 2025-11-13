Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USSR Animation

Rating of films of the USSR in the Animation genre

Nu, pogodi! 8.6
1 Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation 1969, USSR
Rate
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.6
2 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Rate
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.1
3 The Mystery of the Third Planet
Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 1981, USSR
Rate
Myshonok Pik 8.1
4 Myshonok Pik
Animation 1978, USSR
Rate
Volk i telyonok 8.0
5 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Rate
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo 8.0
6 Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation 1978, USSR
Rate
Zolotaya antilopa 8.0
7 Zolotaya antilopa
Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
Scarlet Flower 7.9
8 Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy 1952, USSR
Rate
Skazka o rybake i rybke 7.9
9 Skazka o rybake i rybke
Animation, Short, Family 1950, USSR
Rate
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
10 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
Rate
V yaranga požáru popáleniny 7.9
11 V yaranga požáru popáleniny
Short, Animation 1956, USSR
Rate
The brave little deer 7.9
12 The brave little deer
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Ostrov oshibok 7.9
13 Ostrov oshibok
Animation, Short, Family 1955, USSR
Rate
The Ugly Duckling 7.9
14 The Ugly Duckling
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Kashtanka 7.9
15 Kashtanka
Animation 1952, USSR
Rate
Tri drovoseka 7.9
16 Tri drovoseka
Animation 1959, USSR
Rate
Zakoldovannyy malchik 7.9
17 Zakoldovannyy malchik
Family, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Petra a Červená Karkulka 7.9
18 Petra a Červená Karkulka
Short, Animation 1958, USSR
Rate
Konyok-Gorbunok 7.8
19 Konyok-Gorbunok
Animation 1947, USSR
Rate
The Cat’s House 7.8
20 The Cat’s House
Animation 1958, USSR
Rate
Tsarevna-lyagushka 7.8
21 Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
Noch pered Rozhdestvom 7.8
22 Noch pered Rozhdestvom
Animation 1951, USSR
Rate
Ořech větvička 7.8
23 Ořech větvička
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh 7.8
24 Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh
Children's, Short, Animation 1951, USSR
Rate
Gusi-lebedi 7.8
25 Gusi-lebedi
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Rate
The fulfillment of desires 7.8
26 The fulfillment of desires
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Volshebnyy magazin 7.7
27 Volshebnyy magazin
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Rate
V některých království ... 7.7
28 V některých království ...
Animation 1957, USSR
Rate
Seraya sheyka 7.7
29 Seraya sheyka
Animation 1948, USSR
Rate
The Brave Hare 7.7
30 The Brave Hare
Short, Animation 1955, USSR
Rate
Strela uletayet v skazku 7.6
31 Strela uletayet v skazku
Animation, Children's, Short 1954, USSR
Rate
Sestritsa Alyonushka i bratets Ivanushka 7.6
32 Sestritsa Alyonushka i bratets Ivanushka
Animation 1953, USSR
Rate
Propavshaya gramota 7.6
33 Propavshaya gramota
Animation, Short, Fantasy 1945, USSR
Rate
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko 7.6
34 Oranzhevoe gorlyshko
Animation 1954, USSR
Rate
The Flower with Seven Colors 7.5
35 The Flower with Seven Colors
Animation 1948, USSR
Rate
The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin 7.5
36 The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin
Animation 1986, USSR / Japan
Rate
Lesnoy kontsert 7.5
37 Lesnoy kontsert
Animation, Short 1953, USSR
Rate
Tayozhnaya skazka 7.4
38 Tayozhnaya skazka
Animation, Short 1951, USSR
Rate
Vorona i lisitsa, kukushka i petukh 7.4
39 Vorona i lisitsa, kukushka i petukh
Animation 1953, USSR
Rate
Neposlushnyy kotyonok 7.4
40 Neposlushnyy kotyonok
Animation 1953, USSR
Rate
Lev i zayats 7.4
41 Lev i zayats
Animation, Short 1949, USSR
Rate
Polyot na Lunu 7.3
42 Polyot na Lunu
Animation 1953, USSR
Rate
Lisa-stroitel 7.2
43 Lisa-stroitel
Animation, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
Zay i Chik 7.2
44 Zay i Chik
Animation, Short 1952, USSR
Rate
Validub 7.1
45 Validub
Animation, Short 1952, USSR
Rate
Volshebnyy klad 7.0
46 Volshebnyy klad
Animation, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
Chudo-melnitsa 6.9
47 Chudo-melnitsa
Animation, Family, Short 1950, USSR
Rate
