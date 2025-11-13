Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Thriller
Rating of films of the USA in the Thriller genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
9.1
1
The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
2
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.8
3
The Godfather
Drama, Thriller
1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
4
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.7
5
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
6
The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
7
Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama
1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
8
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
9
The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime
1991, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
10
The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama
1974, USA
Rate
8.4
11
Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
12
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
13
Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
14
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
15
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1981, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
16
Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
17
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
18
The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
19
Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action
1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
20
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
21
Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2008, USA
Rate
8.3
22
Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.2
23
Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
8.2
24
The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller
1997, USA
Rate
8.2
25
John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
26
The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
27
Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
Rate
8.2
28
Freaks
Thriller, Horror
1932, USA
Rate
8.2
29
Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1948, USA
Rate
8.1
30
Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir
1946, USA
Rate
8.1
31
Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1935, USA
Rate
8.1
32
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
33
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller
1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
34
Black Swan
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
35
Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
2002, Germany / USA
Rate
8.0
36
Gaslight
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
1944, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
37
The Roaring Twenties
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1939, USA
Rate
8.0
38
Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime
1942, USA
Rate
8.0
39
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
40
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
41
X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
Rate
8.0
42
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
43
Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
8.0
44
The Shining
Thriller
1980, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
45
Reservoir Dogs
Thriller
1992, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
46
Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action
1998, USA
Rate
8.0
47
The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / Germany
Rate
8.0
48
No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
8.0
49
Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
8.0
50
Limitless
Thriller
2011, USA
Rate
8.0
51
Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller
2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
8.0
52
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
Rate
8.0
53
Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
54
The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller
1999, USA
Rate
8.0
55
Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
56
Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
57
The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
58
Angels with Dirty Faces
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Film-Noir
1938, USA
Rate
7.9
59
Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
60
Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller
2001, USA / Australia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
61
Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama
2005, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
7.9
62
No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
63
Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.9
64
The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Rate
7.9
65
The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2004, USA
Rate
7.9
66
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
67
Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
7.8
68
Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
69
John Wick
Action, Thriller
2014, USA
Rate
7.8
70
The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
1933, USA
Rate
7.8
71
The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Rate
7.8
72
Extraction 2
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
73
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
74
Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
7.8
75
First Blood
Action, Drama, Thriller
1982, USA
Rate
7.8
76
The Bourne Identity
Thriller
2002, USA / Germany / Czechia
Rate
7.8
77
Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
78
Minority Report
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
7.8
79
Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
Rate
7.8
80
From Dusk till Dawn
Action, Thriller, Horror
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
81
The Stranger
Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime
1946, USA
Rate
7.8
82
The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller
2015, USA
Rate
7.8
83
Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.7
84
Chinatown
Thriller, Mystery
1974, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
85
Searching
Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
86
The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
87
The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama
2014, USA
Rate
7.7
88
Speed
Thriller, Crime, Action
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
89
V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
7.7
90
The Godfather: Part III
Drama, Thriller, Action
1990, USA
Rate
7.7
91
Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
Rate
7.7
92
Equilibrium
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
93
The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
94
Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
7.7
95
M:I 6 - Mission Impossible
Action, Thriller, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
7.7
96
Wind River
Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
7.7
97
Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
98
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
99
The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure
1999, USA
Rate
7.7
100
True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic
1994, USA
Rate
