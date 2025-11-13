Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Thriller

Rating of films of the USA in the Thriller genre

The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
1 The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
The Dark Knight 8.8
2 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
The Godfather 8.8
3 The Godfather
Drama, Thriller 1972, USA
Inception 8.8
4 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
5 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
The Matrix 8.7
6 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Fight Club 8.6
7 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Batman Begins 8.6
8 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
The Silence of the Lambs 8.6
9 The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
10 The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama 1974, USA
Se7en 8.4
11 Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
Avatar 8.4
12 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Alien 8.4
13 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
14 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
15 Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
16 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
The Prestige 8.4
17 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
18 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
Die Hard 8.3
19 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Aliens 8.3
20 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Iron Man 8.3
21 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
22 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Rebecca 8.2
23 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
The Game 8.2
24 The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller 1997, USA
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
25 John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
The Terminator 8.2
26 The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, Great Britain / USA
Gone Girl 8.2
27 Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Freaks 8.2
28 Freaks
Thriller, Horror 1932, USA
Key Largo 8.2
29 Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1948, USA
Notorious 8.1
30 Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
Bride of Frankenstein 8.1
31 Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1935, USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
32 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
33 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller 1989, USA
Black Swan 8.1
34 Black Swan
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Blade II 8.1
35 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Gaslight 8.0
36 Gaslight
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 1944, USA
The Roaring Twenties 8.0
37 The Roaring Twenties
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1939, USA
Shadow of a Doubt 8.0
38 Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime 1942, USA
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
39 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
40 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
X-Men 8.0
41 X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
42 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Prisoners 8.0
43 Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2013, USA
The Shining 8.0
44 The Shining
Thriller 1980, Great Britain / USA
Reservoir Dogs 8.0
45 Reservoir Dogs
Thriller 1992, USA
Blade 8.0
46 Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action 1998, USA
The Devil's Advocate 8.0
47 The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / Germany
No Country for Old Men 8.0
48 No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2007, USA
Casino Royale 8.0
49 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Limitless 8.0
50 Limitless
Thriller 2011, USA
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
51 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
52 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Law Abiding Citizen 8.0
53 Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
The Sixth Sense 8.0
54 The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller 1999, USA
Blood Diamond 8.0
55 Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2006, USA
Memento 7.9
56 Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller 2000, USA
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
57 The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Angels with Dirty Faces 7.9
58 Angels with Dirty Faces
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Film-Noir 1938, USA
Sin City 7.9
59 Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2005, USA
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
60 Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
Constantine 7.9
61 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
No Time to Die 7.9
62 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Ghost 7.9
63 Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy 1990, USA
The Conjuring 7.9
64 The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
65 The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
66 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Jumanji 7.8
67 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
68 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
John Wick 7.8
69 John Wick
Action, Thriller 2014, USA
The Invisible Man 7.8
70 The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 1933, USA
The Reader 7.8
71 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Extraction 2 7.8
72 Extraction 2
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
73 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Ready Player One 7.8
74 Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
First Blood 7.8
75 First Blood
Action, Drama, Thriller 1982, USA
The Bourne Identity 7.8
76 The Bourne Identity
Thriller 2002, USA / Germany / Czechia
Predator 7.8
77 Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Minority Report 7.8
78 Minority Report
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2002, USA
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
79 Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
From Dusk till Dawn 7.8
80 From Dusk till Dawn
Action, Thriller, Horror 1995, USA
The Stranger 7.8
81 The Stranger
Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime 1946, USA
The Hateful Eight 7.8
82 The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller 2015, USA
Skyfall 7.8
83 Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
Chinatown 7.7
84 Chinatown
Thriller, Mystery 1974, USA
Searching 7.7
85 Searching
Thriller 2018, USA
The Next Three Days 7.7
86 The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
The Imitation Game 7.7
87 The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Speed 7.7
88 Speed
Thriller, Crime, Action 1994, USA
V for Vendetta 7.7
89 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
90 The Godfather: Part III
Drama, Thriller, Action 1990, USA
Total Recall 7.7
91 Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1990, USA
Equilibrium 7.7
92 Equilibrium
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2002, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 7.7
93 The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Now You See Me 7.7
94 Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
M:I 6 - Mission Impossible 7.7
95 M:I 6 - Mission Impossible
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA
Wind River 7.7
96 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
97 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
98 Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
The Mummy 7.7
99 The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure 1999, USA
True Lies 7.7
100 True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic 1994, USA
