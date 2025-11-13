Menu
Rating of films of the USA in the Sport genre

F1 8.7
1 F1
Sport 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
2 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
Rate
Rocky 8.1
3 Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama 1976, USA
Rate
Rush 8.0
4 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Champion 7.8
5 Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Rate
The Wrestler 7.7
6 The Wrestler
Action, Sport, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
National Velvet 7.7
7 National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport 1944, USA
Rate
The Blind Side 7.7
8 The Blind Side
Sport, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
The Iron Claw 7.6
9 The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
The Champion 7.5
10 The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport 1915, USA
Rate
Creed II 7.5
11 Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
Rate
King Richard 7.4
12 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
13 The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Rocky Balboa 7.3
14 Rocky Balboa
Action, Sport, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Southpaw 7.3
15 Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Creed III 7.3
16 Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Happy Gilmore 7.2
17 Happy Gilmore
Sport, Comedy 1996, USA
Rate
The Karate Kid 7.2
18 The Karate Kid
Drama, Family, Sport, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Eddie the Eagle 7.2
19 Eddie the Eagle
Drama, Sport 2016, Great Britain / USA / Germany
Rate
Chasing Mavericks 7.1
20 Chasing Mavericks
Sport, Drama 2012, USA
Rate
I, Tonya 7.1
21 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Rate
Speed Racer 6.4
22 Speed Racer
Family, Sport, Action 2008, USA
Rate
