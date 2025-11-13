Menu
Inception 8.8
1 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Dune: Part Two 8.7
2 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
3 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Matrix 8.7
4 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
5 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
6 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
7 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Rate
Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
8 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
9 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
Interstellar 8.5
10 Interstellar
Sci-Fi 2014, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Avatar 8.4
11 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
Alien 8.4
12 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Prestige 8.4
13 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Logan 8.3
14 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Rate
Aliens 8.3
15 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
16 X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Rate
Iron Man 8.3
17 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
Rate
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
18 Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
19 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Spider-Man 8.3
20 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
Groundhog Day 8.3
21 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
22 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Terminator 8.2
23 The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
24 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Edge of Tomorrow 8.2
25 Edge of Tomorrow
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Rate
Spider-Man 2 8.2
26 Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
Captain America: Civil War 8.1
27 Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: First Class 8.1
28 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
The Batman 8.1
29 The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
30 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Rate
It's a Wonderful Life 8.1
31 It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi 1946, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Bride of Frankenstein 8.1
32 Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1935, USA
Rate
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
33 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller 1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Truman Show 8.1
34 The Truman Show
Drama, Sci-Fi 1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
35 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
36 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
37 Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Rate
Deadpool 8.0
38 Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
Rate
X-Men 2 8.0
39 X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
Rate
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 8.0
40 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Horror, Sci-Fi 1931, USA
Rate
King Kong 8.0
41 King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action 1933, USA
Rate
X-Men 8.0
42 X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Rate
District 9 8.0
43 District 9
Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Rate
The Martian 8.0
44 The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2015, USA
Rate
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 8.0
45 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
Spider-Man: Far from Home 8.0
46 Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Dune 8.0
47 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Ghostbusters 8.0
48 Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, USA
Rate
Poor Things 7.9
49 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
Ant-Man 7.9
50 Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
51 Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2005, USA
Rate
I Am Legend 7.9
52 I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2007, USA
Rate
Deadpool 2 7.9
53 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
54 The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
Rate
Jumanji 7.8
55 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Avengers: Age of Ultron 7.8
56 Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
Man of Steel 7.8
57 Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Rate
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 7.8
58 Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA / Singapore
Rate
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
59 Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 1983, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Spider-Man: Homecoming 7.8
60 Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Invisible Man 7.8
61 The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 1933, USA
Rate
Star Trek 7.8
62 Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
Iron Man 3 7.8
63 Iron Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2013, USA
Rate
Ready Player One 7.8
64 Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
65 Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Thunderbolts* 7.8
66 Thunderbolts*
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
67 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
Rate
Predator 7.8
68 Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Minority Report 7.8
69 Minority Report
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2002, USA
Rate
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
70 Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
Rate
Captain America: The First Avenger 7.8
71 Captain America: The First Avenger
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
Source Code 7.8
72 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Rate
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7.8
73 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Free Guy 7.8
74 Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
2001: A Space Odyssey 7.8
75 2001: A Space Odyssey
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1968, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Blade Runner 7.8
76 Blade Runner
Drama, Sci-Fi 1982, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Passengers 7.7
77 Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic 2016, USA
Rate
V for Vendetta 7.7
78 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Total Recall 7.7
79 Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1990, USA
Rate
Equilibrium 7.7
80 Equilibrium
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Panther 7.7
81 Black Panther
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Wonder Woman 7.7
82 Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Rate
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
83 Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Rate
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
84 Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror 2008, USA
Rate
The Life of Chuck 7.7
85 The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Transformers 7.7
86 Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Rate
Twelve Monkeys 7.7
87 Twelve Monkeys
Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
I, Robot 7.7
88 I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Iron Man 2 7.7
89 Iron Man 2
Sci-Fi, Action 2010, USA
Rate
Arrival 7.7
90 Arrival
Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Watchmen 7.6
91 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Her 7.6
92 Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2013, USA
Rate
The Others 7.6
93 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
Ant-Man and the Wasp 7.6
94 Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Rate
Gravity 7.6
95 Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
X-Men: The Last Stand 7.6
96 X-Men: The Last Stand
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2006, USA
Rate
Dracula 7.6
97 Dracula
Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 1992, USA
Rate
Starship Troopers 7.6
98 Starship Troopers
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1997, USA
Rate
The Lion King 7.6
99 The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 7.6
100 The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
Rate
