Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Sci-Fi
Rating of films of the USA in the Sci-Fi genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.7
2
Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
3
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
4
The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
5
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
6
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
7
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
8.5
8
Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
9
Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.5
10
Interstellar
Sci-Fi
2014, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.4
11
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
12
Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
13
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
14
Logan
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
8.3
15
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
16
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
8.3
17
Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2008, USA
Rate
8.3
18
Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
19
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
8.3
20
Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
21
Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
22
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
23
The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
24
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
25
Edge of Tomorrow
Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Rate
8.2
26
Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
27
Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
28
X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
Rate
8.1
29
The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
30
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
Rate
8.1
31
It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi
1946, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
32
Bride of Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1935, USA
Rate
8.1
33
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller
1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
34
The Truman Show
Drama, Sci-Fi
1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
35
Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action
1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
36
Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
37
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
38
Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action
2016, USA / Canada
Rate
8.0
39
X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
40
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Horror, Sci-Fi
1931, USA
Rate
8.0
41
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
Rate
8.0
42
X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
Rate
8.0
43
District 9
Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
44
The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2015, USA
Rate
8.0
45
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
46
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action
2019, USA
Rate
8.0
47
Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
48
Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, USA
Rate
7.9
49
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
7.9
50
Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action
2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.9
51
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2005, USA
Rate
7.9
52
I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
53
Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
54
The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2004, USA
Rate
7.8
55
Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
7.8
56
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Rate
7.8
57
Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
58
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA / Singapore
Rate
7.8
59
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
1983, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
60
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
61
The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
1933, USA
Rate
7.8
62
Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.8
63
Iron Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
64
Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2018, USA
Rate
7.8
65
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
7.8
66
Thunderbolts*
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
67
Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic
2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
Rate
7.8
68
Predator
Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
69
Minority Report
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
7.8
70
Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
Rate
7.8
71
Captain America: The First Avenger
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
Rate
7.8
72
Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi
2011, USA / France
Rate
7.8
73
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
74
Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
7.8
75
2001: A Space Odyssey
Sci-Fi, Adventure
1968, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
76
Blade Runner
Drama, Sci-Fi
1982, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
77
Passengers
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Romantic
2016, USA
Rate
7.7
78
V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
7.7
79
Total Recall
Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
Rate
7.7
80
Equilibrium
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
81
Black Panther
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
82
Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
83
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
84
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror
2008, USA
Rate
7.7
85
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
86
Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
Rate
7.7
87
Twelve Monkeys
Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
88
I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
89
Iron Man 2
Sci-Fi, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
90
Arrival
Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
91
Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
92
Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
93
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
7.6
94
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
7.6
95
Gravity
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
96
X-Men: The Last Stand
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2006, USA
Rate
7.6
97
Dracula
Horror, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
1992, USA
Rate
7.6
98
Starship Troopers
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
7.6
99
The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
100
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
Rate
