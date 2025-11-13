Menu
Top Films USA Musical

The Lion King 8.7
1 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
2 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
3 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Aladdin 8.1
4 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Tangled 8.1
5 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
6 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
Sing 2 8.0
7 Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
Duck Soup 8.0
8 Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy 1933, USA
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
9 The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Easter Parade 7.9
10 Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical 1948, USA
A Star Is Born 7.9
11 A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
Peter Pan 7.8
12 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
13 The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1934, USA
The Greatest Showman 7.8
14 The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama 2018, USA
Anastasia 7.8
15 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Wicked 7.8
16 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
17 Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical 2009, USA
La La Land 7.7
18 La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
Pinocchio 7.7
19 Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation 1940, USA
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
20 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical 1937, USA
San Francisco 7.6
21 San Francisco
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Musical 1936, USA
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
22 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Aladdin 7.6
23 Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
On the Town 7.6
24 On the Town
Adventure, Comedy, Musical 1949, USA
Swing Time 7.6
25 Swing Time
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1936, USA
Control 7.5
26 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
27 Moulin Rouge!
Musical, Drama 2001, Austria / USA
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
28 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
29 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Sing 7.4
30 Sing
Musical, Animation 2016, USA
Anchors Aweigh 7.4
31 Anchors Aweigh
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1945, USA
Elvis 7.4
32 Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical 2022, USA
West Side Story 7.4
33 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Cover Girl 7.3
34 Cover Girl
Comedy, Music, Musical 1944, USA
Enchanted 7.3
35 Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
36 Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical 2017, USA
Metallica Through the Never 7.3
37 Metallica Through the Never
Musical 2013, USA
Across the Universe 7.3
38 Across the Universe
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2007, USA
Burlesque 7.2
39 Burlesque
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2010, USA
Step Up 7.2
40 Step Up
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2006, USA
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
41 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Musical 2018, USA
Mamma Mia! 7.1
42 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Runaways 7.1
43 The Runaways
Drama, Musical 2010, USA
Mary Poppins Returns 7.0
44 Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family 2018, USA
Phantom of the Opera 6.9
45 Phantom of the Opera
Horror, Musical, Thriller, Drama 1943, USA
Step Up 3D 6.9
46 Step Up 3D
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
47 Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2008, USA
Step Up Revolution 6.8
48 Step Up Revolution
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2012, USA
Cry-Baby 6.7
49 Cry-Baby
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
High School Musical 6.7
50 High School Musical
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Musical 2006, USA
All Eyez on Me 6.7
51 All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical 2017, USA
Get Rich or Die Tryin' 6.6
52 Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Drama, Musical, Action, Crime 2005, USA
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
53 High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama 2008, USA
High School Musical 2 6.3
54 High School Musical 2
Musical, Family, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, USA
The Stepford Wives 6.2
55 The Stepford Wives
Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy 2004, USA
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 6.1
56 Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family, Musical 2009, USA
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked 6.1
57 Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Family, Musical, Comedy 2011, USA
Annette 6.1
58 Annette
Drama, Musical 2021, USA / France
Into the Woods 5.8
59 Into the Woods
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical 2014, USA
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
60 The Smurfs Movie
Musical 2025, USA
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 4.5
61 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Musical 2011, USA
