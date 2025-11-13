Menu
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Fantasy
Rating of films of the USA in the Fantasy genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
2
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
3
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy
2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
4
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
5
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.3
6
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
8.3
7
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.2
8
Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action
2017, USA
Rate
8.2
9
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
8.2
10
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
11
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
12
Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
2002, Germany / USA
Rate
8.1
13
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
14
Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action
2016, USA / Canada
Rate
8.0
15
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure
2013, USA / New Zealand
Rate
8.0
16
Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
17
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
18
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation
1993, USA
Rate
8.0
19
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
7.9
20
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
1945, USA
Rate
7.9
21
The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
22
Lost Horizon
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Fantasy
1937, USA
Rate
7.9
23
Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.9
24
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
25
Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
26
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Fantasy, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
7.8
27
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
28
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
29
Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
30
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
31
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
32
The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
33
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
34
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
35
Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2018, USA
Rate
7.6
36
Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
7.6
37
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family
2019, USA
Rate
7.6
38
Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
39
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure
2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
40
Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
7.6
41
X-Men: Apocalypse
Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
7.6
42
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
43
Maleficent 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
44
Rogue One
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
45
Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
46
The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
47
The Mummy
Horror, Fantasy
1932, USA
Rate
7.4
48
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.4
49
John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
50
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
51
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
52
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
53
A Monster Calls
Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2016, USA / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
54
Superman
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
55
Warcraft
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
56
Donnie Darko
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
57
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
58
Sonic the Hedgehog
Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
59
Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Rate
7.4
60
The Jungle Book
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.4
61
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure
2010, USA / Australia
Rate
7.4
62
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
7.4
63
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
64
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family
2009, USA
Rate
7.3
65
Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
66
Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
7.3
67
Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
68
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.3
69
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2015, USA
Rate
7.3
70
Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
71
Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
72
Green Lantern
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
7.2
73
Maleficent
Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
7.2
74
Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2024, Czechia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
75
Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
76
The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
7.1
77
The Giver
Sci-Fi, Drama, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
7.1
78
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantasy
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
79
Home
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Rate
7.1
80
Conan the Barbarian
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1982, USA
Rate
7.1
81
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
7.1
82
Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
83
Cinderella
Romantic, Fantasy
2015, USA
Rate
7.1
84
Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
85
Daredevil
Action, Crime, Fantasy, Thriller
2003, USA
Rate
7.1
86
A Minecraft Movie
Fantasy, Action
2025, USA / Sweden / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.0
87
Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family
2018, USA
Rate
7.0
88
The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy
2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
7.0
89
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
90
Dumbo
Family, Fantasy, Adventure
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
91
ParaNorman
Fantasy, Animation, Horror, Comedy, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
92
Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy
2007, USA
Rate
6.9
93
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Family, Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
6.9
94
Twilight
Fantasy, Romantic
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.9
95
The Lorax
Animation, Fantasy, Family
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
96
Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
97
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
98
Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
Rate
6.8
99
Dracula Untold
Horror, Drama, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
6.8
100
Last Action Hero
Fantasy, Comedy, Action, Adventure
1993, USA
Rate
