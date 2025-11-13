Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Fantasy

Rating of films of the USA in the Fantasy genre

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
2 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
3 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
4 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
WALL·E 8.5
5 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
6 X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
7 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
8 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
9 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure 2012, USA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
10 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
11 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Blade II 8.1
12 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
13 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Deadpool 8.0
14 Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 8.0
15 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure 2013, USA / New Zealand
Doctor Strange 8.0
16 Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
17 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
18 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
19 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
The Picture of Dorian Gray 7.9
20 The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 1945, USA
The Mask 7.9
21 The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy 1994, USA
Lost Horizon 7.9
22 Lost Horizon
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Fantasy 1937, USA
Ghost 7.9
23 Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy 1990, USA
Luca 7.9
24 Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Man of Steel 7.8
25 Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 7.8
26 The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Fantasy, Adventure 2014, USA
Monsters University 7.8
27 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Onward 7.8
28 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Wicked 7.8
29 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7.8
30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy 2023, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 7.7
31 The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2014, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 7.7
32 The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
33 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
The Life of Chuck 7.7
34 The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Isle of Dogs 7.7
35 Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Bridge to Terabithia 7.6
36 Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2007, USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
37 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
Watchmen 7.6
38 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
39 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Meet Joe Black 7.6
40 Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama 1998, USA
X-Men: Apocalypse 7.6
41 X-Men: Apocalypse
Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 7.6
42 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2017, USA
Maleficent 2 7.6
43 Maleficent 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2019, USA
Rogue One 7.6
44 Rogue One
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2016, USA
Shazam! 7.5
45 Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
The Flash 7.5
46 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
The Mummy 7.5
47 The Mummy
Horror, Fantasy 1932, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
48 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
John Carter 7.4
49 John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2012, USA
Elio 7.4
50 Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
51 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 7.4
52 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
A Monster Calls 7.4
53 A Monster Calls
Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2016, USA / Spain
Superman 7.4
54 Superman
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Warcraft 7.4
55 Warcraft
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2016, USA
Donnie Darko 7.4
56 Donnie Darko
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama 2001, USA
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time 7.4
57 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy 2010, USA
Sonic the Hedgehog 7.4
58 Sonic the Hedgehog
Fantasy 2019, USA
Captain Marvel 7.4
59 Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
The Jungle Book 7.4
60 The Jungle Book
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 7.4
61 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
62 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
63 Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.4
64 A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2009, USA
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
65 Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical 2017, USA
Puss in Boots 7.3
66 Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Barbie 7.3
67 Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 7.3
68 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2016, USA
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
69 Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2015, USA
Freakier Friday 7.3
70 Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, USA
Kong: Skull Island 7.2
71 Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Green Lantern 7.2
72 Green Lantern
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2011, USA
Maleficent 7.2
73 Maleficent
Fantasy 2014, USA
Nosferatu 7.2
74 Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Czechia / USA
Let Me In 7.1
75 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Lighthouse 7.1
76 The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA
The Giver 7.1
77 The Giver
Sci-Fi, Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 7.1
78 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantasy 2018, USA
Home 7.1
79 Home
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Conan the Barbarian 7.1
80 Conan the Barbarian
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1982, USA
Alice Through the Looking Glass 7.1
81 Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Justice League 7.1
82 Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Cinderella 7.1
83 Cinderella
Romantic, Fantasy 2015, USA
Pete's Dragon 7.1
84 Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, USA
Daredevil 7.1
85 Daredevil
Action, Crime, Fantasy, Thriller 2003, USA
A Minecraft Movie 7.1
86 A Minecraft Movie
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA / Sweden / Great Britain
Smallfoot 7.0
87 Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
The Lovely Bones 7.0
88 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7.0
89 Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
Dumbo 7.0
90 Dumbo
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, USA
ParaNorman 7.0
91 ParaNorman
Fantasy, Animation, Horror, Comedy, Adventure 2012, USA
Ghost Rider 6.9
92 Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy 2007, USA
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb 6.9
93 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Family, Comedy, Fantasy 2014, USA
Twilight 6.9
94 Twilight
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, USA
The Lorax 6.9
95 The Lorax
Animation, Fantasy, Family 2012, USA
Tomb Raider 6.9
96 Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2018, USA
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
97 Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Evil Dead Rise 6.9
98 Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
Dracula Untold 6.8
99 Dracula Untold
Horror, Drama, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Last Action Hero 6.8
100 Last Action Hero
Fantasy, Comedy, Action, Adventure 1993, USA
