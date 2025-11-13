Menu
Rating of films of the USA in the Family genre

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
The Lion King 8.7
2 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
3 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
4 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
WALL·E 8.5
5 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
6 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Soul 8.3
7 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
8 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
9 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
10 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Shrek 8.3
11 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Zootopia 8.2
12 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
13 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Captains Courageous 8.2
14 Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family 1937, USA
Beauty and the Beast 8.2
15 Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation 1991, USA
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
16 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Aladdin 8.1
17 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
Tangled 8.1
18 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
It's a Wonderful Life 8.1
19 It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi 1946, USA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
20 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
21 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Landfill Harmonic 8.1
22 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
23 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Up 8.1
24 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
25 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Arthur the King 8.1
26 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Mulan 8.1
27 Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
The Kid 8.1
28 The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family 1921, USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
29 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Gold Rush 8.1
30 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Ice Age 8.0
31 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
32 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Home Alone 8.0
33 Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family 1990, USA
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
34 The Nightmare Before Christmas
Family, Fantasy, Musical, Animation 1993, USA
A Dog's Journey 8.0
35 A Dog's Journey
Family 2019, USA
Frozen 8.0
36 Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
37 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
38 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Despicable Me 7.9
39 Despicable Me
Family, Animation 2010, USA
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
40 The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
41 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Jumanji 7.8
42 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
The Princess Bride 7.8
43 The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1987, USA
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
44 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Peter Pan 7.8
45 Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical 1953, USA
101 Dalmatians 7.8
46 101 Dalmatians
Family, Adventure, Animation 1961, USA
Monsters University 7.8
47 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Anastasia 7.8
48 Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure 1997, USA
Onward 7.8
49 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Megamind 7.7
50 Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation 2010, USA
Coraline 7.7
51 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
52 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
53 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Pinocchio 7.7
54 Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation 1940, USA
National Velvet 7.7
55 National Velvet
Drama, Family, Sport 1944, USA
Boys Town 7.7
56 Boys Town
Biography, Drama, Family 1938, USA
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
57 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical 1937, USA
Frozen 2 7.7
58 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
Bridge to Terabithia 7.6
59 Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2007, USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
60 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
Robin Hood 7.6
61 Robin Hood
Adventure, Family, Romantic 1922, USA
Rio 7.6
62 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rise of the Guardians 7.6
63 Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure 2012, USA
The Croods 7.6
64 The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
65 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
Despicable Me 2 7.6
66 Despicable Me 2
Animation, Family 2013, USA
Rango 7.6
67 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
The Lion King 7.6
68 The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Brave 7.6
69 Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
70 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Eight Below 7.6
71 Eight Below
Adventure, Family, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 7.6
72 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2017, USA
Maleficent 2 7.6
73 Maleficent 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2019, USA
Finding Neverland 7.6
74 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
The Call of the Wild 7.6
75 The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family 2020, USA
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
76 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Wonka 7.5
77 Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 7.5
78 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
The Yearling 7.5
79 The Yearling
Drama, Family 1946, USA
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
80 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Little Women 7.5
81 Little Women
Drama, Romantic, War, Family 1933, USA
Bolt 7.5
82 Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family 2008, USA
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
83 Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family 2012, USA
Pigeon: Impossible 7.5
84 Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted 7.5
85 Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family 2012, USA
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 7.4
86 Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, USA
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
87 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown 7.4
88 Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Comedy, Family, Animation 2006, USA
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
89 Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Paddington 7.4
90 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
91 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Elio 7.4
92 Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
A Dog's Way Home 7.4
93 A Dog's Way Home
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
The Bad Guys 7.4
94 The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Cars 7.4
95 Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.4
96 A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2009, USA
Trolls Band Together 7.3
97 Trolls Band Together
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Enchanted 7.3
98 Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Ice Age: Continental Drift 7.3
99 Ice Age: Continental Drift
Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2012, USA
Dinosaur 7.3
100 Dinosaur
Family, Adventure, Animation 2000, USA
