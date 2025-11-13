Menu
USA
Fairy Tale
Rating of films of the USA in the Fairy Tale genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.6
1
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
2
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
3
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
4
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
Rate
8.2
5
Beauty and the Beast
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Musical, Family, Animation
1991, USA
Rate
8.1
6
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
7
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
2001, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
8
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
9
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.0
10
Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
11
Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller
2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
8.0
12
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
13
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
14
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
15
Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama
2005, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
7.8
16
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
17
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
18
Peter Pan
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Musical
1953, USA
Rate
7.8
19
Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.8
20
Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.8
21
Anastasia
Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical, Family, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
7.7
22
Corpse Bride
Animation, Fairy Tale
2005, USA
Rate
7.7
23
Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
24
Pinocchio
Fairy Tale, Family, Musical, Animation
1940, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
25
The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure
1999, USA
Rate
7.7
26
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale, Drama, Musical
1937, USA
Rate
7.5
27
Bruce Almighty
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2003, USA
Rate
7.5
28
The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Drama
1984, West Germany / USA
Rate
7.5
29
The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic
2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
30
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2001, USA
Rate
7.4
31
Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror
2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Rate
7.4
32
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
Rate
7.3
33
Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
7.3
34
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
35
Madagascar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
36
Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
37
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
38
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.0
39
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure, Drama, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
40
Van Helsing
Adventure, Horror, Action, Fairy Tale
2004, USA / Czechia
Rate
6.9
41
Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
42
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure
2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
6.9
43
Night at the Museum
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
44
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family
2006, USA / France
Rate
6.9
45
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama
2008, USA
Rate
6.8
46
Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.8
47
The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller
2007, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.7
48
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2009, Canada / USA
Rate
6.7
49
Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure
2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.5
50
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy
2007, USA
Rate
6.5
51
The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family
2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
6.4
52
The Smurfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale
2011, USA / Belgium
Rate
6.4
53
Snow White and the Huntsman
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Action
2012, USA
Rate
6.3
54
The Hot Chick
Comedy, Fairy Tale
2002, USA
Rate
6.3
55
Eragon
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2006, USA
Rate
6.1
56
Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2009, USA / Canada
Rate
5.8
57
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2003, USA
Rate
