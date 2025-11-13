Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Drama
Rating of films of the USA in the Drama genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
9.1
1
The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.9
2
The Green Mile
Drama
1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
3
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.8
4
The Godfather
Drama, Thriller
1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
5
Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
6
Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
8
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.7
9
Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
10
Pulp Fiction
Drama
1994, USA
Rate
8.6
11
Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama
1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
12
Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
13
Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
14
The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama
1974, USA
Rate
8.5
15
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
8.5
16
Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
17
Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport
2019, USA
Rate
8.4
18
The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy
1940, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
19
Green Book
Drama
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
20
City Lights
Drama, Comedy
1931, USA
Rate
8.4
21
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
22
A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
23
Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
24
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
25
The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
26
Cast Away
Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
27
Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
28
Scarface
Drama, Crime
1983, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
29
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western
1948, USA
Rate
8.3
30
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Drama
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
31
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.3
32
Modern Times
Drama, Comedy
1936, USA
Rate
8.3
33
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2004, USA
Rate
8.3
34
Joker
Crime, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
35
Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography
2016, USA
Rate
8.3
36
All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War
1930, USA
Rate
8.2
37
Casablanca
Drama, Romantic
1942, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
38
Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
8.2
39
The Grapes of Wrath
Drama
1940, USA
Rate
8.2
40
My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1936, USA
Rate
8.2
41
Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical
2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.2
42
Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family
1937, USA
Rate
8.2
43
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Drama
1975, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
44
The General
Drama
1927, USA
Rate
8.2
45
Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action
2017, USA
Rate
8.2
46
Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
47
Heat
Drama, Crime
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
48
Once Upon a Time in America
Drama
1983, USA / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
49
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Drama
1939, USA
Rate
8.2
50
Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
Rate
8.2
51
The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
52
Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1948, USA
Rate
8.2
53
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Rate
8.2
54
Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
8.1
55
The Notebook
Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
56
American History X
Crime, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
57
X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
Rate
8.1
58
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
Rate
8.1
59
It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi
1946, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
60
The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
8.1
61
Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama
2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Rate
8.1
62
Rain Man
Drama
1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
63
Black Swan
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
64
The Truman Show
Drama, Sci-Fi
1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
65
Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama
1976, USA
Rate
8.1
66
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
67
The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family
1921, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
68
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
69
Gaslight
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
1944, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
70
Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
71
The Roaring Twenties
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1939, USA
Rate
8.0
72
Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport
2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
73
Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
74
X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
75
The Wolf of Wall Street
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
76
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure
2013, USA / New Zealand
Rate
8.0
77
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
78
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
79
Little Women
Romantic, Drama
2019, USA
Rate
8.0
80
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
81
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
82
Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
83
Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Rate
8.0
84
A Letter to Three Wives
Romantic, Drama
1949, USA
Rate
8.0
85
The Devil's Advocate
Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / Germany
Rate
8.0
86
Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
87
Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action
2009, Germany / USA
Rate
8.0
88
No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
8.0
89
The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
90
Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller
2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
8.0
91
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
92
Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
93
That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War
1941, USA
Rate
8.0
94
Warrior
Drama, Action
2011, USA
Rate
8.0
95
Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
96
Whiplash
Drama
2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
97
Hamlet
Drama
1948, USA
Rate
7.9
98
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1927, USA
Rate
7.9
99
Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1939, USA
Rate
7.9
100
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
1945, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree