Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Crime

Rating of films of the USA in the Crime genre

Batman Begins 8.6
1 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
The Silence of the Lambs 8.6
2 The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
Se7en 8.4
3 Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
The Departed 8.3
4 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
Die Hard 8.3
5 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Scarface 8.3
6 Scarface
Drama, Crime 1983, USA
The Thin Man 8.3
7 The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
Joker 8.3
8 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
The Gentlemen 8.3
9 The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
Rebecca 8.2
10 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
The Game 8.2
11 The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller 1997, USA
Requiem for a Dream 8.2
12 Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime 2000, USA
Heat 8.2
13 Heat
Drama, Crime 1995, USA
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
14 John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
Key Largo 8.2
15 Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1948, USA
Knives Out 8.2
16 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
American History X 8.1
17 American History X
Crime, Drama 1998, USA
The Batman 8.1
18 The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2022, USA
Brother 2 8.1
19 Brother 2
Action, Crime 2000, USA / Russia
Shadow of a Doubt 8.0
20 Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime 1942, USA
The Wolf of Wall Street 8.0
21 The Wolf of Wall Street
Drama, Crime 2013, USA
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
22 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
23 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
24 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Prisoners 8.0
25 Prisoners
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2013, USA
Home Alone 8.0
26 Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family 1990, USA
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
27 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
28 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Memento 7.9
29 Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller 2000, USA
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
30 Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1927, USA
Angels with Dirty Faces 7.9
31 Angels with Dirty Faces
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Film-Noir 1938, USA
The Mask 7.9
32 The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy 1994, USA
Sin City 7.9
33 Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2005, USA
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
34 Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
Lost Horizon 7.9
35 Lost Horizon
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Fantasy 1937, USA
No Time to Die 7.9
36 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
37 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 7.8
38 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Adventure, Crime 2011, USA
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
39 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
40 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
The Stranger 7.8
41 The Stranger
Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime 1946, USA
Kiss of Death 7.7
42 Kiss of Death
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1947, USA
American Gangster 7.7
43 American Gangster
Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Speed 7.7
44 Speed
Thriller, Crime, Action 1994, USA
Now You See Me 7.7
45 Now You See Me
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
The Battling Bellhop 7.7
46 The Battling Bellhop
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1937, USA
Point Break 7.7
47 Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
48 The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1946, USA
The Informer 7.7
49 The Informer
Crime, Drama 1935, USA
Papillon 7.6
50 Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
51 Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1934, USA
Dead Man 7.6
52 Dead Man
Crime, Western, Drama, Adventure 1995, USA / Germany / Japan
Gone Baby Gone 7.6
53 Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2007, USA
Saw X 7.6
54 Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Impact 7.6
55 Impact
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
Hell or High Water 7.6
56 Hell or High Water
Crime, Drama 2016, USA
Shot Caller 7.6
57 Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Baby Driver 7.6
58 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
Knives Out 2 7.6
59 Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
60 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
The Equalizer 7.5
61 The Equalizer
Thriller, Crime, Action 2014, USA
Saw 7.5
62 Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
The Ghost Writer 7.5
63 The Ghost Writer
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
The Town 7.5
64 The Town
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Furious 7 7.5
65 Furious 7
Crime, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
End of Watch 7.5
66 End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Nobody 7.5
67 Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime 2021, USA
Fast & Furious 6 7.4
68 Fast & Furious 6
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2013, USA
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
69 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
House of Gucci 7.4
70 House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Lawless 7.4
71 Lawless
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
West Side Story 7.4
72 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Déjà Vu 7.4
73 Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
The Place Beyond the Pines 7.3
74 The Place Beyond the Pines
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
Unknown 7.3
75 Unknown
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
76 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Bad Boys for Life 7.3
77 Bad Boys for Life
Action, Crime, Comedy 2020, USA
How to Steal a Million 7.3
78 How to Steal a Million
Romantic, Crime, Comedy 1966, USA
American Made 7.3
79 American Made
Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
The Equalizer 2 7.3
80 The Equalizer 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
The Dry 7.3
81 The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
82 The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
The Killer 7.2
83 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Sinister 7.2
84 Sinister
Crime, Horror 2012, USA
A Simple Favor 7.2
85 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Angels & Demons 7.2
86 Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Hobbs & Shaw 7.2
87 Hobbs & Shaw
Action, Crime 2019, USA
Death on the Nile 7.2
88 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Alpha Dog 7.2
89 Alpha Dog
Crime, Drama 2006, USA
Swordfish 7.2
90 Swordfish
Thriller, Crime, Action 2001, USA / Australia
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera 7.2
91 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Action, Crime 2025, USA
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
92 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
The Creator 7.1
93 The Creator
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Need for Speed 7.1
94 Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
The Equalizer 3 7.1
95 The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Demolition Man 7.1
96 Demolition Man
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime 1993, USA
The Mule 7.1
97 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Safe 7.1
98 Safe
Crime 2011, USA
Motherless Brooklyn 7.1
99 Motherless Brooklyn
Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
Daredevil 7.1
100 Daredevil
Action, Crime, Fantasy, Thriller 2003, USA
