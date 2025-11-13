Menu
Rating of films of the USA in the Comedy genre

Forrest Gump 8.7
1 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
The Lion King 8.7
2 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Back to the Future 8.6
3 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
4 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
The Great Dictator 8.4
5 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
City Lights 8.4
6 City Lights
Drama, Comedy 1931, USA
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
7 Catch Me If You Can
Comedy 2002, USA
Soul 8.3
8 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
9 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Safety Last! 8.3
10 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
Modern Times 8.3
11 Modern Times
Drama, Comedy 1936, USA
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
12 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
The Thin Man 8.3
13 The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
Shrek 8.3
14 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Groundhog Day 8.3
15 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Zootopia 8.2
16 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
The Circus 8.2
17 The Circus
Comedy 1928, USA
My Man Godfrey 8.2
18 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
19 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
20 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
21 The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama 2006, USA
Knives Out 8.2
22 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Aladdin 8.1
23 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
A Night at the Opera 8.1
24 A Night at the Opera
Comedy 1935, USA
Tangled 8.1
25 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
26 You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy 1938, USA
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
27 The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
The Shop Around the Corner 8.1
28 The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
29 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Toy Story 3 8.1
30 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
31 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
The Kid 8.1
32 The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family 1921, USA
The Gold Rush 8.1
33 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
34 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Kick-Ass 8.0
35 Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
Ice Age 8.0
36 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
37 Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
Hellboy 8.0
38 Hellboy
Comedy 2004, USA
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
39 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Elemental 8.0
40 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Home Alone 8.0
41 Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family 1990, USA
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
42 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Bringing Up Baby 8.0
43 Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic 1938, USA
Big Fish 8.0
44 Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama 2003, USA
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
45 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Duck Soup 8.0
46 Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy 1933, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
47 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Ghostbusters 8.0
48 Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, USA
Shrek 2 8.0
49 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
50 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Lilo & Stitch 7.9
51 Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
52 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
53 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
The Mask 7.9
54 The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy 1994, USA
Pay Day 7.9
55 Pay Day
Short, Comedy 1922, USA
The Hangover 7.9
56 The Hangover
Comedy 2009, USA
Ghost 7.9
57 Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy 1990, USA
Deadpool 2 7.9
58 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Cruella 7.9
59 Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
His Girl Friday 7.9
60 His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
Jumanji 7.8
61 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
The Princess Bride 7.8
62 The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1987, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
63 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
64 The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1934, USA
Edward Scissorhands 7.8
65 Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
66 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
Zombieland 7.8
67 Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
68 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
Encanto 7.8
69 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
70 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Bad Boys 4 7.8
71 Bad Boys 4
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Monsters University 7.8
72 Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 2013, USA
Free Guy 7.8
73 Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
The Hateful Eight 7.8
74 The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller 2015, USA
Onward 7.8
75 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
76 A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
At Large 7.8
77 At Large
Comedy, Western 1923, USA
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
78 Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation 2011, USA
Megamind 7.7
79 Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation 2010, USA
DC League of Super-Pets 7.7
80 DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation 2022, USA
Sabrina 7.7
81 Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USA
La La Land 7.7
82 La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, USA
Shoulder Arms 7.7
83 Shoulder Arms
War, Comedy 1918, USA
Pretty Woman 7.7
84 Pretty Woman
Comedy 1990, USA
The Mummy 7.7
85 The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure 1999, USA
Instant Family 7.7
86 Instant Family
Comedy 2018, USA
True Lies 7.7
87 True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic 1994, USA
Isle of Dogs 7.7
88 Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Bachelor Knight 7.7
89 Bachelor Knight
Comedy, Romantic 1947, USA
RED 7.7
90 RED
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
Chocolat 7.7
91 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
Toy Story 4 7.6
92 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA
Rush Hour 7.6
93 Rush Hour
Thriller, Action, Comedy 1998, USA
Rio 7.6
94 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides 7.6
95 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2011, USA
The Hitman's Bodyguard 7.6
96 The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2017, USA
The Croods 7.6
97 The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
98 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 7.6
99 Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Comedy 2014, USA
Captain Fantastic 7.6
100 Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2016, USA
