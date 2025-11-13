Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Comedy
Rating of films of the USA in the Comedy genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
2
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.6
3
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
4
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
5
The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy
1940, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
6
City Lights
Drama, Comedy
1931, USA
Rate
8.3
7
Catch Me If You Can
Comedy
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
8
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
9
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
Rate
8.3
10
Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family
1923, USA
Rate
8.3
11
Modern Times
Drama, Comedy
1936, USA
Rate
8.3
12
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2004, USA
Rate
8.3
13
The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1934, USA
Rate
8.3
14
Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
15
Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
16
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
17
The Circus
Comedy
1928, USA
Rate
8.2
18
My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1936, USA
Rate
8.2
19
Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
20
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
21
The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
22
Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Rate
8.1
23
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
24
A Night at the Opera
Comedy
1935, USA
Rate
8.1
25
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
26
You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy
1938, USA
Rate
8.1
27
The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
8.1
28
The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
Rate
8.1
29
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
8.1
30
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
31
Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action
1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
32
The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family
1921, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
33
The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family
1925, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
34
Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
35
Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
36
Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
37
Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.0
38
Hellboy
Comedy
2004, USA
Rate
8.0
39
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
40
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
41
Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family
1990, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
42
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
43
Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic
1938, USA
Rate
8.0
44
Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
45
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
46
Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy
1933, USA
Rate
8.0
47
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
48
Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, USA
Rate
8.0
49
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
50
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family
2014, USA
Rate
7.9
51
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
52
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
53
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
54
The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
55
Pay Day
Short, Comedy
1922, USA
Rate
7.9
56
The Hangover
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.9
57
Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.9
58
Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
59
Cruella
Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
60
His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
Rate
7.8
61
Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
7.8
62
The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1987, USA
Rate
7.8
63
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
64
The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1934, USA
Rate
7.8
65
Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
7.8
66
Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy
2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
67
Zombieland
Comedy, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.8
68
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
7.8
69
Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA / Colombia
Rate
7.8
70
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
71
Bad Boys 4
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
72
Monsters University
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
73
Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
7.8
74
The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller
2015, USA
Rate
7.8
75
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
76
A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
7.8
77
At Large
Comedy, Western
1923, USA
Rate
7.7
78
Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation
2011, USA
Rate
7.7
79
Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
80
DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
81
Sabrina
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USA
Rate
7.7
82
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.7
83
Shoulder Arms
War, Comedy
1918, USA
Rate
7.7
84
Pretty Woman
Comedy
1990, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
85
The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure
1999, USA
Rate
7.7
86
Instant Family
Comedy
2018, USA
Rate
7.7
87
True Lies
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Romantic
1994, USA
Rate
7.7
88
Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2018, USA
Rate
7.7
89
Bachelor Knight
Comedy, Romantic
1947, USA
Rate
7.7
90
RED
Comedy, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
91
Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
92
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family
2019, USA
Rate
7.6
93
Rush Hour
Thriller, Action, Comedy
1998, USA
Rate
7.6
94
Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
7.6
95
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2011, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.6
96
The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
97
The Croods
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, USA
Rate
7.6
98
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
99
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Comedy
2014, USA
Rate
7.6
100
Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
