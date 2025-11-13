Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA Biography

Rating of films of the USA in the Biography genre

Oppenheimer 8.7
1 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Schindler's List 8.6
2 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Braveheart 8.5
3 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
4 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
5 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
6 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
7 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rush 8.0
8 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
9 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Sound of Freedom 8.0
10 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
The Greatest Showman 7.8
11 The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama 2018, USA
12 Years a Slave 7.7
12 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
The Imitation Game 7.7
13 The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Boys Town 7.7
14 Boys Town
Biography, Drama, Family 1938, USA
Point Break 7.7
15 Point Break
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
16 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Papillon 7.6
17 Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Sully 7.6
18 Sully
Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Finding Neverland 7.6
19 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
The Story of Louis Pasteur 7.6
20 The Story of Louis Pasteur
Drama, Biography 1935, USA
Control 7.5
21 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
The Favourite 7.5
22 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Becoming Jane 7.5
23 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Molly's Game 7.4
24 Molly's Game
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
King Richard 7.4
25 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Lee 7.4
26 Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Elvis 7.4
27 Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical 2022, USA
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
28 The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
Frida 7.3
29 Frida
Drama, Biography 2002, USA / Canada / Mexico
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
30 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
A Complete Unknown 7.3
31 A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
32 The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
Better Man 7.2
33 Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
First Man 7.2
34 First Man
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
I, Tonya 7.1
35 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Dumb Money 7.1
36 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Ferrari 7.1
37 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women 7.0
38 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Priscilla 7.0
39 Priscilla
Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
40 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Napoleon 6.9
41 Napoleon
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Jackie 6.9
42 Jackie
Drama, Biography 2016, USA / France
Spinning Gold 6.7
43 Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
All Eyez on Me 6.7
44 All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical 2017, USA
Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness 6.7
45 Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
At Eternity's Gate 6.6
46 At Eternity's Gate
Biography 2019, USA
Milk 6.5
47 Milk
Biography, Drama 2008, USA
Dali Land 6.5
48 Dali Land
Biography, Drama 2022, USA
Maria 6.4
49 Maria
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Golda 6.4
50 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
The Lost City of Z 6.4
51 The Lost City of Z
History, Drama, Adventure, Biography, Action 2016, USA
No Man of God 6.3
52 No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Jobs 5.9
53 Jobs
Drama, Biography 2013, USA
