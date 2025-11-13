Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
Adventure
Rating of films of the USA in the Adventure genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.8
1
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
2
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
3
Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
4
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
5
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
6
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.7
7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
8
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
9
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
10
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
11
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
12
Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
13
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
14
Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
15
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
8.5
16
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
8.5
17
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
18
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
19
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1981, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
20
Cast Away
Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
21
Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
22
Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
23
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western
1948, USA
Rate
8.3
24
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.3
25
Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2008, USA
Rate
8.3
26
Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
27
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
8.3
28
Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.2
29
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
30
Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
31
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
32
Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family
1937, USA
Rate
8.2
33
The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller
1997, USA
Rate
8.2
34
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
35
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
8.2
36
Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.2
37
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
38
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
Rate
8.1
39
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
2001, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
40
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2005, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
41
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2018, USA
Rate
8.1
42
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller
1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
43
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
8.1
44
Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
2002, Germany / USA
Rate
8.1
45
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
46
Arthur the King
Family, Adventure
2024, USA
Rate
8.1
47
Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action
1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
48
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.1
49
The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family
1925, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
50
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
51
The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action
1938, USA
Rate
8.0
52
Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
53
Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
54
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.0
55
Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action
2015, Australia / USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
56
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure
2013, USA / New Zealand
Rate
8.0
57
Doctor Strange
Fantasy, Adventure
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
58
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
59
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
Rate
8.0
60
X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
Rate
8.0
61
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
62
Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
63
The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure
2015, USA
Rate
8.0
64
Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action
2009, Germany / USA
Rate
8.0
65
No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure
2007, USA
Rate
8.0
66
The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
67
Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
8.0
68
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
69
Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
70
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
71
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
72
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family
2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
73
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family
2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
74
Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
75
Only Angels Have Wings
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1939, USA
Rate
7.9
76
The Revenant
Adventure, Drama
2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.9
77
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
78
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
79
The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
80
Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure
1935, USA
Rate
7.9
81
Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
82
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
83
300
Adventure, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
7.9
84
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
85
Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
86
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2005, USA
Rate
7.9
87
The Rock
Action, Adventure
1996, USA
Rate
7.9
88
Lost Horizon
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Fantasy
1937, USA
Rate
7.9
89
No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
90
Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
91
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
92
Thor
Action, Adventure, Drama
2011, USA
Rate
7.9
93
Troy
History, Adventure
2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
7.8
94
Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
7.8
95
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Rate
7.8
96
Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
Rate
7.8
97
The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1987, USA
Rate
7.8
98
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure
2007, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
99
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA / Singapore
Rate
7.8
100
Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1950, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
4
5
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree