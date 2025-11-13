Menu
Rating of films of the USA in the Action genre

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dark Knight 8.8
2 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
Inception 8.8
3 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Dune: Part Two 8.7
4 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
5 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
6 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
7 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Matrix 8.7
8 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Fight Club 8.6
9 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
10 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
11 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Batman Begins 8.6
12 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Gladiator 8.6
13 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
14 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
15 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
16 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Rate
Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
17 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Braveheart 8.5
18 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
19 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
20 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Avatar 8.4
21 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
22 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
23 Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Die Hard 8.3
24 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Logan 8.3
25 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Rate
Aliens 8.3
26 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
27 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
Rate
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
28 X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Rate
Iron Man 8.3
29 Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2008, USA
Rate
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
30 Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Gentlemen 8.3
31 The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Spider-Man 8.3
32 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
All Quiet on the Western Front 8.3
33 All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
Rate
The Avengers 8.3
34 The Avengers
Action 2012, USA
Rate
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
35 Top Gun: Maverick
Action 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Zootopia 8.2
36 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Rate
Transformers One 8.2
37 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
38 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
39 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
Rate
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
40 John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Terminator 8.2
41 The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Edge of Tomorrow 8.2
42 Edge of Tomorrow
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Rate
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
43 Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama 1998, USA
Rate
Spider-Man 2 8.2
44 Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
Captain America: Civil War 8.1
45 Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: First Class 8.1
46 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
The Batman 8.1
47 The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Brother 2 8.1
48 Brother 2
Action, Crime 2000, USA / Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Furiosa 8.1
49 Furiosa
Action 2024, USA
Rate
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
50 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller 1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Blade II 8.1
51 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Rate
Back to the Future Part III 8.1
52 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
53 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
54 Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Rate
Kick-Ass 8.0
55 Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
Rate
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
56 The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action 1938, USA
Rate
Rush 8.0
57 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Deadpool 8.0
58 Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
Rate
Apocalypto 8.0
59 Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men 2 8.0
60 X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
Rate
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
61 Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
Rate
Tickets
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
62 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Gran Turismo 8.0
63 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
King Kong 8.0
64 King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action 1933, USA
Rate
X-Men 8.0
65 X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Rate
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 8.0
66 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Sound of Freedom 8.0
67 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Rate
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
68 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Blade 8.0
69 Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action 1998, USA
Rate
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 8.0
70 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
71 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Rate
The Last Samurai 8.0
72 The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
Rate
Casino Royale 8.0
73 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Spider-Man: Far from Home 8.0
74 Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
Rate
Dune 8.0
75 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
76 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Rate
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
77 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Ghostbusters 8.0
78 Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, USA
Rate
Warrior 8.0
79 Warrior
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Big Hero 6 8.0
80 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Rate
Lilo & Stitch 7.9
81 Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
82 The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Ant-Man 7.9
83 Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Captain Blood 7.9
84 Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure 1935, USA
Rate
Агент Эмерсон 7.9
85 Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sahara 7.9
86 Sahara
Action, Drama, War 1943, USA
Rate
300 7.9
87 300
Adventure, Drama, Action 2007, USA
Rate
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
88 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
89 Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2005, USA
Rate
Sin City 7.9
90 Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Rock 7.9
91 The Rock
Action, Adventure 1996, USA
Rate
Constantine 7.9
92 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
No Time to Die 7.9
93 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Deadpool 2 7.9
94 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Men in Black 7.9
95 Men in Black
Action 1997, USA
Rate
Thor 7.9
96 Thor
Action, Adventure, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
97 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Avengers: Age of Ultron 7.8
98 Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
Man of Steel 7.8
99 Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
Rate
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
100 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Rate
Tickets
