Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2025

Rating of films produced in USA of 2025

F1 8.7
1 F1
Sport 2025, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
2 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
3 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
The Bad Guys 2 8.0
4 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Lilo & Stitch 7.9
5 Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Weapons 7.8
6 Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
Thunderbolts* 7.8
7 Thunderbolts*
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Final Destination: Bloodline 7.8
8 Final Destination: Bloodline
Horror 2025, USA
The Gorge 7.7
9 The Gorge
Action, Romantic 2025, USA
The Conjuring: Last Rites 7.7
10 The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror 2025, USA
Mission: Impossible 8 7.6
11 Mission: Impossible 8
Action 2025, USA
The Fantastic Four: First Steps 7.5
12 The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Sinners 7.4
13 Sinners
Drama 2025, USA
Ballerina 7.4
14 Ballerina
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
Elio 7.4
15 Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
Superman 7.4
16 Superman
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Freakier Friday 7.3
17 Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, USA
Bring Her Back 7.2
18 Bring Her Back
Horror 2025, Australia / USA
The Long Walk 7.2
19 The Long Walk
Horror 2025, USA
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera 7.2
20 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Action, Crime 2025, USA
Fight or Flight 7.1
21 Fight or Flight
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
A Working Man 7.1
22 A Working Man
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Jurassic World: Rebirth 7.1
23 Jurassic World: Rebirth
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Mickey 17 7.1
24 Mickey 17
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Together 7.1
25 Together
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA / Australia
Caught Stealing 7.1
26 Caught Stealing
Comedy 2025, USA
A Minecraft Movie 7.1
27 A Minecraft Movie
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA / Sweden / Great Britain
The Accountant 2 7.0
28 The Accountant 2
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Karate Kid 7.0
29 Karate Kid
Action, Drama 2025, USA
The Naked Gun 6.9
30 The Naked Gun
Comedy 2025, USA
The Phoenician Scheme 6.8
31 The Phoenician Scheme
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
Nobody 2 6.7
32 Nobody 2
Action 2025, USA
28 Years Later 6.7
33 28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
M3GAN 2.0 6.6
34 M3GAN 2.0
Sci-Fi, Horror 2025, USA
Locked 6.5
35 Locked
Thriller 2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
Captain America: Brave New World 6.4
36 Captain America: Brave New World
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Clown in a Cornfield 6.4
37 Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
Death of a Unicorne 6.4
38 Death of a Unicorne
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Materialists 6.3
39 Materialists
Romantic 2025, USA
Until Dawn 6.2
40 Until Dawn
Horror 2025, USA
The Monkey 6.1
41 The Monkey
Horror 2025, USA
I Know What You Did Last Summer 6.0
42 I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
Hurry Up Tomorrow 6.0
43 Hurry Up Tomorrow
Drama 2025, USA
Presence 6.0
44 Presence
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
The Painted 5.9
45 The Painted
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
In the Lost Lands 5.7
46 In the Lost Lands
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
47 The Smurfs Movie
Musical 2025, USA
The Legend of Ochi 5.4
48 The Legend of Ochi
Adventure 2025, USA
Screamboat 5.2
49 Screamboat
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Bride Hard 4.7
50 Bride Hard
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
Snow White 2.8
51 Snow White
Adventure, Drama, Family 2025, USA / Germany
