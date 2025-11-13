Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2024

Rating of films produced in USA of 2024

The Wild Robot 8.8
1 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Dune: Part Two 8.7
2 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
3 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Inside Out 2 8.4
4 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Transformers One 8.2
5 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
6 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Furiosa 8.1
7 Furiosa
Action 2024, USA
Arthur the King 8.1
8 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
9 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Mufasa: The Lion King 7.9
10 Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
Moana 2 7.8
11 Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
Bad Boys 4 7.8
12 Bad Boys 4
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Wicked 7.8
13 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
The Life of Chuck 7.7
14 The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Conclave 7.6
15 Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Paddington in Peru 7.6
16 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
17 Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
The Fall Guy 7.5
18 The Fall Guy
Action, Drama 2024, USA
Venom 3 7.5
19 Venom 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
20 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
We Live in Time 7.5
21 We Live in Time
Drama 2024, USA
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
22 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Lee 7.4
23 Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Godzilla and Kong 7.4
24 Godzilla and Kong
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
The Beekeeper 7.4
25 The Beekeeper
Thriller 2024, USA
Horizon: An American Saga 7.4
26 Horizon: An American Saga
Drama, Western 2024, USA
Gladiator 2 7.4
27 Gladiator 2
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA
10 Lives 7.4
28 10 Lives
Animation 2024, USA
Alien: Romulus 7.4
29 Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain / USA
Despicable Me 4 7.3
30 Despicable Me 4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Relay 7.3
31 Relay
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Beverly Hills Cop IV 7.3
32 Beverly Hills Cop IV
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2024, USA
A Complete Unknown 7.3
33 A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Smile 2 7.3
34 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Better Man 7.2
35 Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
Road House 7.2
36 Road House
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Nosferatu 7.2
37 Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Czechia / USA
Oddity 7.2
38 Oddity
Horror, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Speak No Evil 7.1
39 Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Red One 7.1
40 Red One
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
41 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
The Garfield Movie 7.1
42 The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7.1
43 The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War 2024, USA
Culpa Tuya 7.1
44 Culpa Tuya
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / USA
Kraven the Hunter 7.1
45 Kraven the Hunter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Monkey Man 7.0
46 Monkey Man
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Twisters 7.0
47 Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
The Substance 7.0
48 The Substance
Horror 2024, USA / France / Great Britain
It Feeds 7.0
49 It Feeds
Horror 2024, USA
MaXXXine 7.0
50 MaXXXine
Horror 2024, USA
Terrifier 3 7.0
51 Terrifier 3
Horror 2024, USA
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
52 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Here 6.9
53 Here
Drama 2024, USA
Land of Bad 6.9
54 Land of Bad
Action, Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
A Quiet Place: Day One 6.8
55 A Quiet Place: Day One
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Heretic 6.8
56 Heretic
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Anora 6.8
57 Anora
Drama 2024, USA
Popular Theory 6.8
58 Popular Theory
Comedy, Family 2024, USA
Small Things Like These 6.7
59 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
The Return 6.7
60 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Trap 6.7
61 Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness 6.7
62 Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Mothers' Instinct 6.7
63 Mothers' Instinct
Thriller 2024, USA
Wolfs 6.6
64 Wolfs
Thriller 2024, USA
Miller's Girl 6.6
65 Miller's Girl
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Goodrich 6.6
66 Goodrich
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
The Order 6.5
67 The Order
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Tarot 6.5
68 Tarot
Horror 2024, USA
Maria 6.4
69 Maria
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Dream Scenario 6.4
70 Dream Scenario
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
Civil War 6.4
71 Civil War
Action, Drama 2024, Great Britain / USA
Sting 6.3
72 Sting
Horror, Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
The Killer's Game 6.3
73 The Killer's Game
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2024, USA
The Last Showgirl 6.2
74 The Last Showgirl
Romantic 2024, USA
The Harlem Hellfighters 6.2
75 The Harlem Hellfighters
Documentary 2024, USA
Marked Men 6.1
76 Marked Men
Romantic 2024, USA
Longlegs 6.1
77 Longlegs
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Crow 6.1
78 The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Cuckoo 6.1
79 Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Flight Risk 6.0
80 Flight Risk
Thriller 2024, USA
Elevation 5.9
81 Elevation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Madame Web 5.9
82 Madame Web
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Haunt Season 5.9
83 Haunt Season
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Surfer 5.8
84 The Surfer
Thriller 2024, USA
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead 5.8
85 AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead
Horror 2024, USA
Subservience 5.8
86 Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Babygirl 5.8
87 Babygirl
Thriller 2024, USA
Borderlands 5.8
88 Borderlands
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
The Strangers: Chapter 1 5.7
89 The Strangers: Chapter 1
Horror 2024, Romania / USA
Immaculate 5.7
90 Immaculate
Thriller 2024, USA
Bagman 5.6
91 Bagman
Horror 2024, USA
Berlin Nobody 5.6
92 Berlin Nobody
Drama 2024, France / Germany / USA
Never Let Go 5.4
93 Never Let Go
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Joker: Madness for Two 5.4
94 Joker: Madness for Two
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, USA
Absolution 5.3
95 Absolution
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Beautiful Wedding 5.2
96 Beautiful Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Megalopolis 5.2
97 Megalopolis
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Werewolves 5.2
98 Werewolves
Action, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Woods 5.2
99 The Woods
Thriller 2024, USA
The Exorcism 5.0
100 The Exorcism
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
